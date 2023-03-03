US Markets

Hostages taken by anti-oil firm protesters in Colombia are freed

Credit: REUTERS/COLOMBIAN MINISTRY OF DEFENSE

March 03, 2023 — 07:14 pm EST

Written by Nelson Bocanegra for Reuters ->

BOGOTA, March 3 (Reuters) - A group of 88 police officers and employees of oil firm Emerald Energy taken hostage in Colombia amid a deadly protest against the company have been freed, Colombian President Gustavo Petro said Friday.

On Thursday, a police officer and a civilian were killed during the violent protest in Caqueta province. Rural and indigenous protesters also took 79 police officers and nine Emerald employees hostage, blocked access to an oil field, and set a fire to demand the company fix roads in the area, authorities said.

The two deaths were caused by gunfire, Interior Minster Alfonso Prada said earlier on Friday, adding that while the protests were led by rural farmers, armed groups also operate nearby.

Petro confirmed the hostages had been freed Friday, calling on investigators to find those responsible for the deaths.

Emerald Energy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Protests and blockades are common in Colombia near oil and mining projects, with many local residents demanding improved infrastructure or other benefits to the area.

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

