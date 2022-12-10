Host Your Best New Year’s Eve Bash Ever With These 6 Trader Joe’s Treats

Some people like to get all up dressed up on New Year's Eve, go out, and do something festive. But if you're the type who prefers to stay in and avoid large crowds, you may be thinking of hosting a party for your family or closest friends.

Doing so could result in a much lower credit card tab than paying a premium to go to a show or getting stuck with an expensive pre-set menu at a restaurant. And you can definitely save money on your New Year's Eve celebration by scooping up these amazing finds at Trader Joe's.

1. Favorite Sweets Truffle Collection

Nothing spells New Year's Eve celebration like fun, fancy chocolates in a cute box. Trader Joe's is selling a 12-piece truffle collection for $5.99 that includes holiday flavors like peppermint and gingerbread. Put out a couple of boxes, and your guests will be thrilled.

2. Astounding Multi-Flavor Joe-Joe's

If you're not familiar with Joe-Joe's cookies, they're basically the Trader Joe's version of an Oreo. Only this collection definitely lives up to the "astounding" in its title. That's because you'll get a box of different Joe-Joe's flavors with a variety of coatings, like chocolate, peppermint, and ginger-infused white chocolate. This box of cookies could easily be your grand finale for dessert, and it's only $7.99.

3. A Trio of Almonds

Nuts make a great party snack, and now Trader Joe's is selling this 12-ounce variety pack for just $5.99. You'll get roasted almonds, sesame honey almonds, and coffee almonds for those who need a little extra help staying awake until midnight.

4. Double Crème Brie with Truffles

There's nothing like high-end cheese to take a New Year's Eve party to the next level. Trader Joe's is selling its Double Crème Brie with Truffles for $9.99 for an 8.5-ounce block. You can melt it slightly, serve it with crackers, and prepare for your guests to be wowed.

5. Ratatouille Bites

Ratatouille can be time-consuming to make. But these convenient Ratatouille Bites are anything but. Just defrost them, throw them in the oven, and serve them up as a fun and unique appetizer. You can buy a box of 12 for $4.29.

6. Sugar Plum Sparkling Beverage

Want to serve up a fun, fizzy drink to ring in the new year? Then pick up a bottle of Trader Joe's Sugar Plum Sparkling Beverage. It's only $3.99, and it's a great way to toast to 2023 without having to endure a hangover the next day.

All of these Trader Joe's products can really lend to your New Year's Eve celebration. But don't wait. The seasonal items Trader Joe's carries tend to sell out quickly, and it's hard to know if these picks will still be on shelves by the last week of the year. So if you're eager to add them to your New Year's Eve line-up, head on over to your local Trader Joe's this week and buy them while you can.

