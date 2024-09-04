Host Hotels & Resorts Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)

Analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 7 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $19.86, a high estimate of $22.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 12.01% lower than the prior average price target of $22.57.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Host Hotels & Resorts is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Lowers Hold $20.00 $23.00 Duane Pfennigwerth Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $21.00 $23.00 Tyler Batory Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $22.00 $24.00 Michael Bellisario Baird Lowers Neutral $19.00 $21.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Lowers Buy $21.00 $22.00 Floris Van Dijkum Compass Point Lowers Neutral $18.00 $25.00 Joseph Greff JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $18.00 $20.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Host Hotels & Resorts. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Host Hotels & Resorts compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Host Hotels & Resorts's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Host Hotels & Resorts's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Host Hotels & Resorts's Background

Host Hotels & Resorts owns 77 predominantly urban and resort upper-upscale and luxury hotel properties representing nearly 42,000 rooms, mainly in the United States. Host recently sold off the company's interests in a joint venture owning a portfolio of hotels throughout Europe and also sold other joint ventures that owned properties in Asia and the United States. The majority of Host's portfolio operates under the Marriott and Starwood brands.

Breaking Down Host Hotels & Resorts's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Host Hotels & Resorts displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.24%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Host Hotels & Resorts's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 16.3%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Host Hotels & Resorts's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.53%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Host Hotels & Resorts's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.92%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Host Hotels & Resorts's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.73, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

