Host Hotels & Resorts Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $19.0, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. Highlighting a 9.52% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $21.00.

A clear picture of Host Hotels & Resorts's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nick Joseph Citigroup Lowers Buy $19.00 $21.00 Floris Van Dijkum Compass Point Lowers Neutral $18.00 $20.00 William Crow Raymond James Lowers Outperform $20.00 $23.00 Dori Kesten Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $20.00 $22.00 Robin Farley UBS Lowers Neutral $18.00 $19.00

Host Hotels & Resorts owns 81 predominantly urban and resort upper-upscale and luxury hotel properties representing over 43,000 rooms, mainly in the United States. Host recently sold off the company's interests in a joint venture owning a portfolio of hotels throughout Europe and also sold other joint ventures that owned properties in Asia and the United States. The majority of Host's portfolio operates under the Marriott and Starwood brands.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Host Hotels & Resorts showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.94% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Host Hotels & Resorts's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.56% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.62%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Host Hotels & Resorts's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.83%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Host Hotels & Resorts's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.85.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

