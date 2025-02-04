Host Hotels & Resorts Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Bethesda, Maryland-based Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) is the largest lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) and the owner of leading luxury and upper-upscale hotels. Valued at $11.5 billion by market cap, the company delivers exceptional guest experiences in top destinations by partnering with renowned hospitality brands such as Marriott, Ritz-Carlton, Westin, St. Regis, Hyatt, Hilton, and Four Seasons.

Shares of this largest lodging REIT have underperformed the broader market over the past year. HST has declined 15% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 20.9%. In 2025, HST stock is down 5.9%, compared to SPX’s 1.9% rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, HST’s underperformance is apparent compared to the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 7.9% over the past year. Moreover, the ETF’s 1.7% gains on a YTD basis outshines the stock’s losses over the same time frame.

HST’s underperformance can be attributed to the delayed recovery of business travel and growing competition from alternative lodging options. Furthermore, the company has struggled with weak domestic leisure demand, operational disruptions caused by Hurricanes Helene and Milton, along with a prolonged recovery from the wildfires in Maui.

On Nov. 6, HST shares closed up more than 1% after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted FFO of $0.36 matched the Wall Street expectations. The company’s revenue was $1.32 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $1.29 billion.

For the current fiscal year, ended in December 2024, analysts expect HST’s FFO to remain unchanged at $1.92 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat or matched the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 18 analysts covering HST stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 12 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” three “Holds,” and two “Strong Sells.”

The configuration has been consistent over the past three months.

On Jan. 27, Compass Point analyst Floris van Dijkum maintained a “Buy” rating on HST with a price target of $22, implying a potential upside of 33.4% from current levels.

The mean price target of $20.45 represents a 24% premium to HST’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $23 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 39.5%.

