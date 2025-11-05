Markets
HST

Host Hotels & Resorts Reports Higher Q3 Profit; Raises Guidance

November 05, 2025 — 05:44 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) on Wednesday reported results for the third quarter of 2025.

The third quarter ended September 30, 2025, saw a net income of $161 million, up from $82 million in the same period the previous year.

The quarter's total revenue of $1.33 billion represented an average rise over the $1.32 billion generated in the same period last year.

Compared to the previous year's quarter, earnings per share increased to $0.23 from $0.12.

After strong year-to-date performance, Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has increased its full-year 2025 guidance. The company's previous estimate of $616 million for net income has increased by $164 million to an estimated $780 million.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to increase by $25 million to $1.73 billion from the previous midpoint of $1.71 billion.

The previous estimate of $0.88 for EPS has been raised to $1.11.

HST closed Wednesday's trading at $16.21 up $0.16 or 1.00 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HST

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.