Host Hotels & Resorts Reports Higher Q3 Profit; Raises Guidance

(RTTNews) - Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) on Wednesday reported results for the third quarter of 2025.

The third quarter ended September 30, 2025, saw a net income of $161 million, up from $82 million in the same period the previous year.

The quarter's total revenue of $1.33 billion represented an average rise over the $1.32 billion generated in the same period last year.

Compared to the previous year's quarter, earnings per share increased to $0.23 from $0.12.

After strong year-to-date performance, Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has increased its full-year 2025 guidance. The company's previous estimate of $616 million for net income has increased by $164 million to an estimated $780 million.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to increase by $25 million to $1.73 billion from the previous midpoint of $1.71 billion.

The previous estimate of $0.88 for EPS has been raised to $1.11.

HST closed Wednesday's trading at $16.21 up $0.16 or 1.00 percent on the Nasdaq.

