Host Hotels & Resorts Q4 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $108 million or $0.15 per share, compared to $132 million or $0.19 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter were $1.428 billion, compared to $1.323 billion last year.

NAREIT FFO per share for the quarter was $0.44, same as last year. Adjusted FFO per share for the quarter was $0.44, same as last year.

