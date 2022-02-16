Host Hotels & Resorts Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Host Hotels & Resorts (HST):

Earnings: $323 million in Q4 vs. -$66 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.45 in Q4 vs. -$0.09 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Host Hotels & Resorts reported adjusted earnings of $204 million or $0.29 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.01 per share Revenue: $998 million in Q4 vs. $267 million in the same period last year.

