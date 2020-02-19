Host Hotels & Resorts Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $81 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $306 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Host Hotels & Resorts reported adjusted earnings of $292 million or $0.41 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.2% to $1.33 billion from $1.36 billion last year.

Host Hotels & Resorts earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $292 Mln. vs. $315 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.41 vs. $0.43 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.12 -Revenue (Q4): $1.33 Bln vs. $1.36 Bln last year.

