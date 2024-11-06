News & Insights

Host Hotels & Resorts Q3 Profit Declines

November 06, 2024 — 05:38 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST), Wednesday reported earnings of $84 million or $0.12 a share for the third quarter compared to $113 million or $0.16 a share last year.

Analysts, on average, polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.10 a share for the quarter.

NARIET FFO was $250 million or $0.36 a share versus $290 million or $0.41 a share in previous year.

Adj. FFO totaled $250 million or $0.36 a share compared to $290 million or $0.41 a share in prior year quarter.

Revenues increased to $1.319 billion from last year's $1.214 billion.

Looking ahead, the company sees earnings of $687 or $0.96 a share, and NARIET and adjusted FFO of $1.92 a share for the full year 2024.

