Host Hotels & Resorts Q2 Income Retreats

(RTTNews) - Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) released a profit for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $221 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $239 million, or $0.34 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.2% to $1.586 billion from $1.466 billion last year.

Host Hotels & Resorts earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

