Host Hotels & Resorts Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Host Hotels & Resorts (HST):

Earnings: $256 million in Q2 vs. -$60 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.36 in Q2 vs. -$0.09 in the same period last year. Analysts projected $0.25 per share Revenue: $1.38 billion in Q2 vs. $0.65 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.81 - $0.90 Full year revenue guidance: $4,781 - $4,889

