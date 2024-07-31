News & Insights

Host Hotels & Resorts Q2 AFFO Rises

July 31, 2024 — 05:19 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST), Wednesday announced second-quarter adjusted funds from operations of $399 million or $0.57 a share compared to $377 million or $0.53 a share last year.

Profit stood at $239 million or $0.34 a share versus $210 million or $0.29 a share in previous year.

Analysts, on average, polled by Thomson Reuters estimated a profit of $0.34 per share for the period.

Revenues increased to $1.47 billion from $1.39 billion last year.

Looking ahead, the company anticipates earnings of $683 to $741 million or $0.95 to $1.03 a share, and AFFO of $1.90 to $1.98 per share for the fiscal year 2024.

The company anticipates revenues of $5.62 billion to $5.73 billion for the same period.

