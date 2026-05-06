Host Hotels & Resorts Q1 Profit Jumps

(RTTNews) - Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) on Wednesday reported first-quarter results with profit rising sharply from last year, supported by higher revenue and strong gains.

The company posted total revenues of $1.65 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, up from $1.59 billion a year earlier. Net income increased to $494 million from $248 million in the prior-year quarter. Earnings per share came in at $0.72, compared with $0.35 per share a year earlier.

HST is currently trading after hours at $21.68 on the Nasdaq.

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