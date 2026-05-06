Host Hotels & Resorts Q1 Net Income Rises, Lifts FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) announced its first-quarter financial results, reporting a net income of $501 million, or $0.72 a share, compared to $251 million, or $0.35 a share, last year.

Revenues rose 3.2 percent, to $1.645 billion from $1.594 billion in the prior year.

NAREIT FFO for the quarter stood at $454 million compared to $440 million in the earlier year.

Adjusted FFO increased to $460 million from $446 million in the previous year.

Looking forward to full-year 2026, the company now expects net income of $908 to $955 million, or $1.30 to $1.37 per share, instead of the previously announced $836 to $891 million, or $1.19 to $1.27 per share.

The company anticipates NAREIT FFO of $2.06 to $2.12 per share, and Adjusted FFO of $2.10 to $2.16 per share for the full year.

In the after-hours trading, HST is trading at $21.68 on the Nasdaq.

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