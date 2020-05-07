Host Hotels & Resorts Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Host Hotels & Resorts (HST):

-Earnings: -$3 million in Q1 vs. $186 million in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Host Hotels & Resorts reported adjusted earnings of $160 million or $0.23 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.13 per share -Revenue: $1.05 billion in Q1 vs. $1.39 billion in the same period last year.

