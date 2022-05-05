Host Hotels & Resorts Q1 22 Earnings Conference Call At 11:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) will host a conference call at 11:00 AM ET on May 5, 2022, to discuss Q1 22 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://www.hosthotels.com

To listen to the call, dial 888-506-0062 (US) or 973-528-0011 (International), Access Code 195467.

For a replay call, dial 877-481-4010 (US) or 919-882-2331 (International), Passcode 45160.

