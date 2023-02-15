Markets
Host Hotels & Resorts Profit Declines In Q4, but beats estimates

February 15, 2023 — 04:45 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $147 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $320 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 26.3% to $1.26 billion from $998 million last year.

Host Hotels & Resorts earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $147 Mln. vs. $320 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.20 vs. $0.45 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.19 -Revenue (Q4): $1.26 Bln vs. $998 Mln last year.

