Host Hotels & Resorts Posts Q4 Loss

(RTTNews) - Lodging real estate investment trust Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) Thursday reported fourth-quarter net loss of $66 million or $0.09 per share, compared to net income of $81 million or $0.11 per share last year.

NAREIT FFO for the fourth quarter were a loss of $0.07 per share, compared to a profit of $0.33 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter dropped to $267 million from $1.33 billion last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated a loss of $0.42 per share and revenues of $243.28 million.

