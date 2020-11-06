Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Just Released Its Third-Quarter Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Estimates

It's been a good week for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest third-quarter results, and the shares gained 4.3% to US$10.93. It wasn't the greatest result, with ongoing losses and revenues of US$198m falling short of analyst predictions. The losses were a relative bright spot though, with a per-share statutory loss of US$0.44 being moderately smaller than the analysts forecast. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGS:HST Earnings and Revenue Growth November 6th 2020

Following last week's earnings report, Host Hotels & Resorts' 18 analysts are forecasting 2021 revenues to be US$2.75b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 22% to US$0.65. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$2.79b and US$0.60 per share in losses. So it's pretty clear consensus is mixed on Host Hotels & Resorts after the new consensus numbers; while the analysts held their revenue numbers steady, they also administered a per-share loss expectations.

The consensus price target held steady at US$12.57, seemingly implying that the higher forecast losses are not expected to have a long term impact on the company's valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Host Hotels & Resorts analyst has a price target of US$16.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$8.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. From these estimates it looks as though the analysts expect the years of declining sales to come to an end, given the flat revenue forecast for next year. That would be a definite improvement, given that the past five years have seen sales shrink five years annually. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 6.0% per year. So it's pretty clear that, although revenues are improving, Host Hotels & Resorts is still expected to grow slower than the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Host Hotels & Resorts. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Host Hotels & Resorts going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Host Hotels & Resorts you should know about.

