Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) insiders profited after selling stock worth US$18.06 at US$18.24 earlier this year.

Despite the fact that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) stock rose 3.4% last week, insiders who sold US$285k worth of stock in the previous 12 months are likely to be better off. Holding on to stock would have meant their investment would be worth less now than it was at the time of sale. Thus selling at an average price of US$18.24, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best decision.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Host Hotels & Resorts

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive Vice President of Human Resources & Corporate Responsibility, Joanne Hamilton, sold US$285k worth of shares at a price of US$18.24 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$18.06. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern. Joanne Hamilton was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below.

NasdaqGS:HST Insider Trading Volume February 12th 2022

Insider Ownership of Host Hotels & Resorts

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Host Hotels & Resorts insiders own 1.0% of the company, currently worth about US$134m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Host Hotels & Resorts Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Host Hotels & Resorts insiders selling. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Host Hotels & Resorts.

