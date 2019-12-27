Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Dividends
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HST prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that HST has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.82, the dividend yield is 4.25%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HST was $18.82, representing a -7.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.35 and a 21.34% increase over the 52 week low of $15.51.

HST is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). HST's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.56. Zacks Investment Research reports HST's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -.88%, compared to an industry average of -1.2%.

Interested in gaining exposure to HST through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have HST as a top-10 holding:

  • NuShares ETF Trust (NURE)
  • Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (EWRE)
  • Hartford Multifactor REIT ETF (RORE)
  • NuShares ETF Trust (NUMV)
  • FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund (GQRE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NUMV with an increase of 13.04% over the last 100 days. NURE has the highest percent weighting of HST at 5.17%.

