Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Outlook

Host Hotels & Resorts reported Q1 2025 revenue of $1.59 billion, with increased RevPAR and adjusted EBITDA amid economic uncertainty.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. announced its first-quarter 2025 financial results, revealing an 8.4% revenue increase to $1.594 billion and a 4.7% rise in comparable hotel revenues. The company's comparable hotel RevPAR rose by 7.0% to $240.18, primarily due to higher room rates and strong demand from group events. Despite these gains, net income decreased by 7.7% to $251 million, influenced by rising interest expenses and a drop in gains from insurance settlements. The company maintained its 2025 comparable hotel RevPAR growth guidance at 0.5% to 2.5% but slightly adjusted its Total RevPAR growth expectations down due to moderating group lead volume. Additionally, Host Hotels repurchased 6.3 million shares of stock and paid a dividend of $0.20 per share, highlighting its robust liquidity position with $2.2 billion available. The press release also discusses ongoing investments, capital expenditures, and outlook amidst macroeconomic uncertainties.

Revenues increased by 8.4% compared to the first quarter of 2024, indicating strong business performance.

Comparable hotel RevPAR grew by 7.0%, driven by increased room rates, signaling a strong recovery in demand.

NAREIT Funds From Operations (FFO) per diluted share increased by 5.0% from the previous year, reflecting improved financial health.

The company maintained an investment-grade balance sheet with ample liquidity of approximately $2.2 billion, positioning it well for future opportunities.

Net income decreased by 7.7% compared to the first quarter of 2024, indicating potential profitability pressures.

The operating profit margin dropped to 17.9% from 19.8%, suggesting challenges in managing costs or efficiencies.

Future guidance for 2025 was slightly reduced for comparable hotel Total RevPAR growth, reflecting a cautious outlook amidst economic uncertainty and moderating group lead volume.

What are the key financial results for Host Hotels in Q1 2025?

Host Hotels reported revenues of $1.594 billion and comparable hotel RevPAR growth of 7.0% for Q1 2025.

How did Host Hotels' net income change compared to Q1 2024?

Net income for Host Hotels decreased by 7.7% to $251 million in Q1 2025 compared to $272 million in Q1 2024.

What factors contributed to Host Hotels' revenue growth?

Revenue growth was driven by higher rates and improving leisure transient trends, particularly in markets like Maui.

What is the outlook for Host Hotels' 2025 performance?

The Company maintains revenue growth guidance of 0.5% to 2.5% for comparable hotel RevPAR in 2025.

How much capital expenditure is Host Hotels planning for 2025?

Host Hotels anticipates capital expenditures between $580 million and $670 million for the full year 2025.

BETHESDA, Md., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) (the “Company”), the nation’s largest lodging real estate investment trust (“REIT”), today announced results for first quarter of 2025.











OPERATING RESULTS







(unaudited, in millions, except per share and hotel statistics)























Quarter ended March 31,





























2025

















2024













Percent Change











Revenues





$





1,594









$





1,471









8.4





%









Comparable hotel revenues⁽¹⁾









1,583













1,512









4.7





%









Comparable hotel Total RevPAR⁽¹⁾









408.57













386.06









5.8





%









Comparable hotel RevPAR⁽¹⁾









240.18













224.52









7.0





%





































Net income





$





251









$





272









(7.7





%)









EBITDA



re



⁽¹⁾









508













504









0.8





%









Adjusted EBITDA



re



⁽¹⁾









514













489









5.1





%





































Diluted earnings per common share





$





0.35









$





0.38









(7.9





%)









NAREIT FFO per diluted share⁽¹⁾









0.63













0.60









5.0





%









Adjusted FFO per diluted share⁽¹⁾









0.64













0.61









4.9





%













*Additional detail on the Company’s results, including data for 24 domestic markets, is available in the First Quarter 2025 Supplemental Financial Information on the Company’s website at www.hosthotels.com.





















James F. Risoleo, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Host delivered comparable hotel RevPAR growth of 7.0% over the first quarter of 2024 as a result of higher rates, improving leisure transient trends in Maui and strong group demand. Comparable hotel Total RevPAR increased 5.8% over the same period last year, and improvements were led by group banquet and catering business."





Risoleo continued, “Despite the recent heightened macroeconomic uncertainty, we are maintaining our 2025 comparable hotel RevPAR growth guidance range of 0.5% to 2.5% over 2024. We are slightly reducing our comparable hotel Total RevPAR growth guidance range to 0.7% to 2.7% over 2024, driven by moderating group lead volume. We continue to believe Host's investment grade balance sheet, ample liquidity, and continued reinvestment in our portfolio uniquely position the Company to successfully navigate the current environment and take advantage of any potential opportunities.”





_______________________________









(1)



NAREIT Funds From Operations (“FFO”) per diluted share, Adjusted FFO per diluted share, EBITDA



re



, Adjusted EBITDA



re



and comparable hotel revenues are non-GAAP (U.S. generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures within the meaning of the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). See the Notes to Financial Information on why the Company believes these supplemental measures are useful, reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and the limitations on the use of these supplemental measures. Additionally, comparable hotel results and statistics include adjustments for dispositions, acquisitions and non-comparable hotels. See Hotel Operating Data for RevPAR results of the portfolio based on the Company's ownership period without these adjustments.









HIGHLIGHTS:









Comparable hotel Total RevPAR was $408.57, representing an increase of 5.8% compared to the first quarter of 2024, due primarily to improvements in room revenues coupled with increases in food & beverage revenues driven by group business.



Comparable hotel Total RevPAR was $408.57, representing an increase of 5.8% compared to the first quarter of 2024, due primarily to improvements in room revenues coupled with increases in food & beverage revenues driven by group business.



Comparable hotel RevPAR was $240.18 for the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 7.0% over the first quarter of 2024, driven primarily by an increase in room rates. This reflected strong performance in particular markets, such as Washington, D.C., New York and New Orleans, as well as an improving recovery in Maui.



Comparable hotel RevPAR was $240.18 for the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 7.0% over the first quarter of 2024, driven primarily by an increase in room rates. This reflected strong performance in particular markets, such as Washington, D.C., New York and New Orleans, as well as an improving recovery in Maui.



GAAP net income was $251 million, a 7.7% decrease compared to the first quarter of 2024, affected by an increase in interest expense and reflecting GAAP operating profit margin of 17.9%, a decline of 190 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to a $21 million decrease in net gain on insurance settlements.



GAAP net income was $251 million, a 7.7% decrease compared to the first quarter of 2024, affected by an increase in interest expense and reflecting GAAP operating profit margin of 17.9%, a decline of 190 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to a $21 million decrease in net gain on insurance settlements.



Comparable hotel EBITDA was $504 million for the first quarter of 2025, an increase of 5.8% compared to 2024, leading to a comparable hotel EBITDA margin improvement of 30 basis points to 31.8%. The increase for the quarter was driven by rate improvements, which were able to offset an increase in wage expenses.



Comparable hotel EBITDA was $504 million for the first quarter of 2025, an increase of 5.8% compared to 2024, leading to a comparable hotel EBITDA margin improvement of 30 basis points to 31.8%. The increase for the quarter was driven by rate improvements, which were able to offset an increase in wage expenses.



Adjusted EBITDA



re



was $514 million for the first quarter of 2025, an increase of 5.1% compared to first quarter 2024. Results benefited from the improved comparable hotel EBITDA margins.



Adjusted EBITDA re was $514 million for the first quarter of 2025, an increase of 5.1% compared to first quarter 2024. Results benefited from the improved comparable hotel EBITDA margins.



Sold two outparcels adjacent to The Phoenician and recognized a gain on sale of $4 million for both net income and Adjusted EBITDA



re



.



Sold two outparcels adjacent to The Phoenician and recognized a gain on sale of $4 million for both net income and Adjusted EBITDA re .



On March 26, 2025, The Don CeSar began re-welcoming guests as part of a phased reopening following remediation and reconstruction of damages caused by Hurricanes Helene and Milton in 2024. The remaining amenities are expected to re-open in summer of 2025. The Company currently estimates the total property damage and remediation costs related to The Don CeSar to be approximately $100 million - $110 million. In the first quarter of 2025, the Company received approximately $20 million of insurance proceeds related to the hurricanes, of which $10 million was recognized as business interruption proceeds.









BALANCE SHEET







The Company maintains a robust balance sheet, with the following balances at March 31, 2025:







Total assets of $12.9 billion.



Total assets of $12.9 billion.



Debt balance of $5.1 billion, with a weighted average maturity of 5.0 years, a weighted average interest rate of 4.7%, and a balanced maturity schedule.



Debt balance of $5.1 billion, with a weighted average maturity of 5.0 years, a weighted average interest rate of 4.7%, and a balanced maturity schedule.



Total available liquidity of approximately $2.2 billion, including furniture, fixtures and equipment escrow reserves of $264 million and $1.5 billion available under the revolver portion of the credit facility.













SHARE REPURCHASES AND DIVIDENDS







During the first quarter of 2025, the Company repurchased 6.3 million shares of common stock at an average price of $15.79 per share, exclusive of commissions, through its common share repurchase program for a total of $100 million. The Company has approximately $585 million of remaining capacity under the repurchase program, pursuant to which its common stock may be purchased from time to time, depending upon market conditions.





The Company paid a first quarter common stock cash dividend of $0.20 per share on April 15, 2025 to stockholders of record on March 31, 2025. All future dividends are subject to approval by the Company’s Board of Directors.







HOTEL BUSINESS MIX UPDATE







The Company’s customers fall into three broad groups: transient, group and contract business, which accounted for approximately 60%, 36%, and 4%, respectively, of its full year 2024 room sales.





The following are the results for transient, group and contract business in comparison to 2024 performance, for the Company's current portfolio. Results reflect lower group in the first quarter of 2025 as compared to 2024 as the





Company's properties in Maui benefited from recovery and relief group business in first quarter of 2024:















Quarter ended March 31, 2025

















Transient













Group













Contract











Room nights (in thousands)









1,362

















1,136

















193













Percent change in room nights vs. same period in 2024









(0.8





%)













(0.6





%)













11.4





%









Rooms revenues (in millions)





$





523













$





365













$





43













Percent change in revenues vs. same period in 2024









4.7





%













5.9





%













20.5





%































































CAPITAL EXPENDITURES







The following presents the Company’s capital expenditures spend through the first quarter of 2025 and the forecast for full year 2025 (in millions):















Quarter ended





March 31, 2025













2025





Full Year Forecast













































Actual













Low-end of range













High-end of range











ROI - Hyatt Transformational Capital Program





$





19









$





170









$





180













All other return on investment ("ROI") projects









27













100













135













Total ROI Projects









46













270













315













Renewals and Replacements ("R&R")









61













240













275













R&R and ROI Capital expenditures









107













510













590













R&R - Property Damage Reconstruction









39













70













80













Total Capital Expenditures





$





146









$





580









$





670









































Inventory spend for condo development



(1)











19













75













85













Total capital allocation





$





165









$





655









$





755





















__________











(1) Represents construction costs for the development of condominium units on a land parcel adjacent to Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World® Resort. Under GAAP, costs to develop units for resale are considered an operating activity on the statement of cash flows, and categorized as inventory. This spend is separate from payments for capital expenditures, which are considered investing activities.



















Under the Hyatt Transformational Capital Program, the Company received $5 million in the first quarter of 2025, of the expected full year $27 million, of operating guarantees to offset business disruptions.









2025 OUTLOOK









Despite strong first quarter results and comparable hotel RevPAR growth, macroeconomic uncertainty has made providing guidance more difficult. The full year guidance range provided is based on information currently available, including moderating trends in group lead volume. The low end of the range contemplates a mild slowdown driven by deteriorating macroeconomic sentiment and a worsening international demand imbalance, resulting in a slight decline in the Company's RevPAR over the remaining three quarters. The high end of the range assumes a more stable macroeconomic environment, driven by clarity on trade policies and improvements in the international demand imbalance with minimal RevPAR growth for the remaining quarters of the year. Based on the current environment, the Company estimates that if comparable hotel RevPAR falls outside of this range, for every 100-basis point change in RevPAR, there would be an expected $32 million to $37 million change in both net income and Adjusted EBITDAre.





These scenarios both include an expected decline in operating profit margin and comparable hotel EBITDA margin due to growth in wages, real estate taxes and insurance, as well as a decrease in business interruption proceeds, as compared to 2024. The guidance ranges for net income and Adjusted EBITDAre also include an estimated $25 million contribution from sales at the condominium development adjacent to the Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney® Resort. The guidance ranges for net income and Adjusted EBITDAre do not assume any additional gain from insurance receipts related to hurricanes Helene and Milton, as timing for the receipt of these proceeds remains uncertain.





The Company anticipates its 2025 operating results as compared to 2024 will be in the following range:















Current Full Year









2025





Guidance













Current Full Year









2025





Guidance





Change vs.





2024













Previous Full Year









2025





Guidance





Change vs.





2024













Change in Full Year









2025





Guidance to





the Mid-Point











Comparable hotel Total RevPAR





$366 to $374









0.7% to 2.7%









1.0% to 3.0%









(30) bps









Comparable hotel RevPAR





$221 to $225









0.5% to 2.5%









0.5% to 2.5%









0 bps









Total revenues under GAAP (in millions)





$5,987 to $6,104









5.3% to 7.4%









5.5% to 7.4%









(10) bps









Operating profit margin under GAAP





12.2% to 13.1%









(320) bps to (230) bps









(360) bps to (280) bps









40 bps









Comparable hotel EBITDA margin





27.7% to 28.3%









(160) bps to (100) bps









(210) bps to (150) bps









50 bps













































Based upon the above parameters, the Company estimates its 2025 guidance as follows:















Current Full Year









2025





Guidance













Previous Full Year









2025





Guidance













Change in Full Year









2025





Guidance to





the Mid-Point











Net income (in millions)





$512 to $581









$486 to $546









$30









Adjusted EBITDAre (in millions)





$1,610 to $1,680









$1,590 to $1,650









$25









Diluted earnings per common share





$0.72 to $0.82









$0.68 to $0.77









$0.05









NAREIT FFO per diluted share





$1.84 to $1.94









$1.79 to $1.87









$0.06









Adjusted FFO per diluted share





$1.88 to $1.97









$1.82 to $1.91









$0.06





































See the 2025 Forecast Schedules and the Notes to Financial Information for items that may affect forecast results and the First Quarter 2025 Supplemental Financial Information for additional detail on the mid-point of full year 2025 guidance.





ABOUT HOST HOTELS & RESORTS





Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 76 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 43,400 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in seven domestic and one international joint ventures. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands such as Marriott



®



, Ritz-Carlton



®



, Westin



®



, Sheraton



®



, W



®



, St. Regis



®



, The Luxury Collection



®



, Hyatt



®



, Fairmont



®



, 1 Hotels



®



, Hilton



®



, Four Seasons



®



, Swissôtel



®



, ibis



®



and Novotel



®



, as well as independent brands. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.hosthotels.com.







Note: This press release





contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities regulations. These forward-looking statements include, but may not be limited to, our expectations regarding the recovery of travel and the lodging industry, the impact of the Maui wildfires and 2025





estimates with respect to our business, including our anticipated capital expenditures and financial and operating results. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to differ materially from those anticipated at the time the forward-looking statements are made. These risks include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be attained or that any deviation will not be material.





All information in this release is as of





April 30, 2025, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company’s expectations.









* This press release contains registered trademarks that are the exclusive property of their respective owners. None of the owners of these trademarks have any responsibility or liability for any information contained in this press release.







*** Tables to Follow ***





Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc., herein referred to as “we,” “Host Inc.,” or the “Company,” is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust that owns hotel properties. We conduct our operations as an umbrella partnership REIT through an operating partnership, Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. (“Host LP”), of which we are the sole general partner. When distinguishing between Host Inc. and Host LP, the primary difference is approximately 1% of the partnership interests in Host LP held by outside partners as of March 31, 2025, which are non-controlling interests in Host LP in our consolidated balance sheets and are included in net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests in our condensed consolidated statements of operations. Readers are encouraged to find further detail regarding our organizational structure in our annual report on Form 10-K.











HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.









Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets







(unaudited, in millions, except shares and per share amounts)























March 31,









2025













December 31,





2024

































ASSETS











Property and equipment, net





$





10,862













$





10,906













Right-of-use assets









558

















559













Due from managers









116

















36













Advances to and investments in affiliates









203

















166













Furniture, fixtures and equipment replacement fund









264

















242













Notes receivable









—

















79













Other









516

















506













Cash and cash equivalents









428

















554













Total assets





$





12,947













$





13,048



































LIABILITIES, NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY











Debt⁽¹⁾





















Senior notes





$





3,995













$





3,993













Credit facility, including the term loans of $998









993

















992













Mortgage and other debt









97

















98













Total debt









5,085

















5,083













Lease liabilities









559

















560













Accounts payable and accrued expenses









261

















351













Due to managers









34

















54













Other









222

















223













Total liabilities









6,161

















6,271

































Redeemable non-controlling interests - Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P.









133

















165

































Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. stockholders’ equity:





















Common stock, par value $0.01, 1,050 million shares authorized, 693.7 million shares and 699.1 million shares issued and outstanding, respectively









7

















7













Additional paid-in capital









7,390

















7,462













Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(79





)













(83





)









Deficit









(668





)













(777





)









Total equity of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. stockholders









6,650

















6,609













Non-redeemable non-controlling interests—other consolidated partnerships









3

















3













Total equity









6,653

















6,612













Total liabilities, non-controlling interests and equity





$





12,947













$





13,048













__________











(1) Please see our First Quarter 2025 Supplemental Financial Information for more detail on our debt balances and financial covenant ratios under our credit facility and senior notes indentures.

































HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations







(unaudited, in millions, except per share amounts)























Quarter ended March 31,





















2025





















2024

















Revenues























Rooms





$





938













$





853













Food and beverage









503

















473













Other









153

















145













Total revenues









1,594

















1,471















Expenses























Rooms









225

















202













Food and beverage









323

















295













Other departmental and support expenses









364

















334













Management fees









69

















69













Other property-level expenses









111

















104













Depreciation and amortization









196

















180













Corporate and other expenses⁽¹⁾









31

















27













Net gain on insurance settlements









(10





)













(31





)









Total operating costs and expenses









1,309

















1,180















Operating profit











285

















291













Interest income









8

















18













Interest expense









(57





)













(47





)









Other gains









4

















—













Equity in earnings of affiliates









10

















8















Income before income taxes











250

















270













Benefit for income taxes









1

















2















Net income











251

















272













Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests









(3





)













(4





)











Net income attributable to Host Inc.







$





248













$





268















Basic and diluted earnings per common share







$





0.35













$





0.38













__________











(1) Corporate and other expenses include the following items:

































Quarter ended March 31,

























2025

















2024















General and administrative costs









$





25









$





21













Non-cash stock-based compensation expense













6













6













Total









$





31









$





27



























HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.









Earnings per Common Share







(unaudited, in millions, except per share amounts)



























Quarter ended March 31,

























2025





















2024















Net income









$





251













$





272













Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests













(3





)













(4





)









Net income attributable to Host Inc.









$





248













$





268





































Basic weighted average shares outstanding













697.8

















704.0













Assuming distribution of common shares granted under the comprehensive stock plans, less shares assumed purchased at market













0.5

















1.5













Diluted weighted average shares outstanding⁽¹⁾













698.3

















705.5













Basic and diluted earnings per common share









$





0.35













$





0.38













__________











(1) Dilutive securities may include shares granted under comprehensive stock plans, preferred operating partnership units (“OP Units”) held by non-controlling limited partners and other non-controlling interests that have the option to convert their limited partnership interests to common OP Units. No effect is shown for any securities that were anti-dilutive for the period.

































HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.









Hotel Operating Data for Consolidated Hotels





















Comparable Hotel Results by Location







(1)

























As of March 31, 2025









Quarter ended March 31, 2025









Quarter ended March 31, 2024



























Location







No. of





Properties









No. of





Rooms









Average





Room Rate









Average





Occupancy





Percentage









RevPAR









Total RevPAR









Average





Room Rate









Average





Occupancy





Percentage









RevPAR









Total RevPAR









Percent





Change in





RevPAR









Percent





Change in





Total RevPAR









Miami





2









1,038









$





652.77









84.1





%









$





548.88









$





921.13









$





635.30









82.0





%









$





520.71









$





867.57









5.4





%









6.2





%









Florida Gulf Coast





4









1,529













637.22









81.6





%













519.77













1,103.93













626.36









81.6





%













511.02













1,034.79









1.7





%









6.7





%









Maui





3









1,580













683.78









75.0





%













513.04













788.61













672.67









65.8





%













442.71













738.07









15.9





%









6.8





%









Phoenix





3









1,545













500.68









81.3





%













407.28













890.19













490.11









81.3





%













398.36













854.54









2.2





%









4.2





%









Oahu



(2)







2









876













483.66









83.8





%













405.20













625.53













436.64









82.0





%













358.07













571.45









13.2





%









9.5





%









Jacksonville





1









446













524.64









68.0





%













356.95













828.70













528.66









64.6





%













341.31













774.19









4.6





%









7.0





%









Orlando





2









2,448













435.81









73.3





%













319.65













660.15













407.08









74.2





%













302.14













637.59









5.8





%









3.5





%









Nashville





2









721













324.92









80.4





%













261.13













451.22













310.63









73.8





%













229.37













386.44









13.9





%









16.8





%









New York





3









2,720













327.97









79.0





%













258.99













382.34













307.03









74.1





%













227.59













335.44









13.8





%









14.0





%









Los Angeles/Orange County





3









1,067













311.12









79.2





%













246.38













368.36













299.02









74.8





%













223.80













334.70









10.1





%









10.1





%









Washington, D.C. (CBD)





5









3,245













328.11









68.0





%













223.24













322.78













275.83









66.9





%













184.43













270.75









21.0





%









19.2





%









San Diego





3









3,294













301.96









72.7





%













219.60













433.52













294.27









77.4





%













227.67













452.71









(3.5





%)









(4.2





%)









San Francisco/San Jose





6









4,162













300.24









63.6





%













191.05













285.73













290.06









64.0





%













185.67













280.40









2.9





%









1.9





%









New Orleans





1









1,333













256.20









71.4





%













182.91













278.00













211.33









74.6





%













157.65













253.56









16.0





%









9.6





%









Austin





2









767













267.21









67.4





%













180.05













324.90













276.13









64.7





%













178.72













323.83









0.7





%









0.3





%









Northern Virginia





2









916













271.39









65.4





%













177.61













289.32













244.11









67.8





%













165.55













265.89









7.3





%









8.8





%









Philadelphia





2









810













217.69









76.8





%













167.08













260.44













202.76









72.8





%













147.59













228.90









13.2





%









13.8





%









Houston





5









1,942













232.08









71.7





%













166.43













238.70













223.14









74.6





%













166.45













231.31









—





%









3.2





%









Boston





2









1,496













235.02









64.9





%













152.52













223.00













224.11









67.9





%













152.09













221.78









0.3





%









0.6





%









San Antonio





2









1,512













229.79









66.3





%













152.40













252.38













229.52









66.1





%













151.75













252.73









0.4





%









(0.1





%)









Atlanta





2









810













222.74









67.3





%













149.83













256.93













213.56









61.6





%













131.66













227.78









13.8





%









12.8





%









Seattle





2









1,315













212.06









54.7





%













116.05













159.55













210.91









52.7





%













111.05













162.48









4.5





%









(1.8





%)









Denver





3









1,342













183.68









55.6





%













102.11













159.71













177.37









55.3





%













98.05













159.53









4.1





%









0.1





%









Chicago





3









1,562













186.39









53.0





%













98.78













147.67













179.25









55.7





%













99.76













145.54









(1.0





%)









1.5





%









Other





9









3,007













346.28









60.5





%













209.34













325.66













326.67









58.0





%













189.42













295.98









10.5





%









10.0





%









Domestic





74









41,483













351.34









69.7





%













245.06













418.32













331.61









69.1





%













229.10













394.91









7.0





%









5.9





%













































































































International





5









1,499













172.01









61.0





%













104.88













136.91













173.64









56.1





%













97.47













139.44









7.6





%









(1.8





%)









All Locations





79









42,982









$





345.86









69.4





%









$





240.18









$





408.57









$





327.11









68.6





%









$





224.52









$





386.06









7.0





%









5.8





%









__________











(1) See the Notes to Financial Information for a discussion of comparable hotel operating statistics. CBD of a location refers to the central business district. Hotel RevPAR is calculated as room revenues divided by the available room nights. Hotel Total RevPAR is calculated by dividing the sum of rooms, food and beverage and other revenues by the available room nights.













(2) Prior to our ownership of The Ritz Carlton O'ahu, Turtle Bay, golf revenues were recorded by the property based on gross sales. After our acquisition of the property in July 2024, the golf course operates under a lease agreement, under which we record rental income, resulting in lower total revenues when compared to the periods prior to our ownership.





















Results by Location - actual, based on ownership period







(1)

















As of March 31,





























































































2025









2024









Quarter ended March 31, 2025









Quarter ended March 31, 2024



























Location







No. of





Properties









No. of





Properties









Average





Room Rate









Average





Occupancy





Percentage









RevPAR









Total RevPAR









Average





Room Rate









Average





Occupancy





Percentage









RevPAR









Total RevPAR









Percent





Change in





RevPAR









Percent





Change in





Total RevPAR









Miami





2









2









$





652.77









84.1





%









$





548.88









$





921.13









$





635.30









82.0





%









$





520.71









$





867.57









5.4





%









6.2





%









Florida Gulf Coast





5









5













626.09









69.5





%













434.83













913.78













604.37









80.9





%













488.72













983.10









(11.0





%)









(7.1





%)









Maui





3









3













683.78









75.0





%













513.04













788.61













672.67









65.8





%













442.71













738.07









15.9





%









6.8





%









Phoenix





3









3













500.68









81.3





%













407.28













890.19













490.11









81.3





%













398.36













854.54









2.2





%









4.2





%









Oahu





2









1













483.66









83.8





%













405.20













625.53













208.11









97.6





%













203.11













236.24









99.5





%









164.8





%









Jacksonville





1









1













524.64









68.0





%













356.95













828.70













528.66









64.6





%













341.31













774.19









4.6





%









7.0





%









Orlando





2









2













435.81









73.3





%













319.65













660.15













407.08









74.2





%













302.14













637.59









5.8





%









3.5





%









Nashville





2









—













324.92









80.4





%













261.13













451.22













—









—





%













—













—









—





%









—





%









New York





3









2













327.97









79.0





%













258.99













382.34













289.59









74.0





%













214.29













317.47









20.9





%









20.4





%









Los Angeles/Orange County





3









3













311.12









79.2





%













246.38













368.36













299.02









74.8





%













223.80













334.70









10.1





%









10.1





%









Washington, D.C. (CBD)





5









5













328.11









68.0





%













223.24













322.78













275.83









66.9





%













184.43













270.75









21.0





%









19.2





%









San Diego





3









3













301.96









72.7





%













219.60













433.52













294.27









77.4





%













227.67













452.71









(3.5





%)









(4.2





%)









San Francisco/San Jose





6









6













300.24









63.6





%













191.05













285.73













290.06









64.0





%













185.67













280.40









2.9





%









1.9





%









New Orleans





1









1













256.20









71.4





%













182.91













278.00













211.33









74.6





%













157.65













253.56









16.0





%









9.6





%









Austin





2









2













267.21









67.4





%













180.05













324.90













276.13









64.7





%













178.72













323.83









0.7





%









0.3





%









Northern Virginia





2









2













271.39









65.4





%













177.61













289.32













244.11









67.8





%













165.55













265.89









7.3





%









8.8





%









Philadelphia





2









2













217.69









76.8





%













167.08













260.44













202.76









72.8





%













147.59













228.90









13.2





%









13.8





%









Houston





5









5













232.08









71.7





%













166.43













238.70













223.14









74.6





%













166.45













231.31









—





%









3.2





%









Boston





2









2













235.02









64.9





%













152.52













223.00













224.11









67.9





%













152.09













221.78









0.3





%









0.6





%









San Antonio





2









2













229.79









66.3





%













152.40













252.38













229.52









66.1





%













151.75













252.73









0.4





%









(0.1





%)









Atlanta





2









2













222.74









67.3





%













149.83













256.93













213.56









61.6





%













131.66













227.78









13.8





%









12.8





%









Seattle





2









2













212.06









54.7





%













116.05













159.55













210.91









52.7





%













111.05













162.48









4.5





%









(1.8





%)









Denver





3









3













183.68









55.6





%













102.11













159.71













177.37









55.3





%













98.05













159.53









4.1





%









0.1





%









Chicago





3









3













186.39









53.0





%













98.78













147.67













179.25









55.7





%













99.76













145.54









(1.0





%)









1.5





%









Other





10









10













371.12









60.7





%













225.44













350.98













351.34









58.4





%













205.11













320.77









9.9





%









9.4





%









Domestic





76









72













352.99









69.3





%













244.68













417.24













329.69









69.1





%













227.73













393.64









7.4





%









6.0





%













































































































International





5









5













172.01









61.0





%













104.88













136.91













173.64









56.1





%













97.47













139.44









7.6





%









(1.8





%)









All Locations





81









77









$





347.48









69.0





%









$





239.86









$





407.62









$





325.14









68.6





%









$





223.09









$





384.62









7.5





%









6.0





%









__________











(1) Represents the results of the portfolio for the time period of our ownership, including the results of non-comparable properties, dispositions through their date of disposal and acquisitions beginning as of the date of acquisition.

































HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.









Schedule of Comparable Hotel Results



(1)









(unaudited, in millions, except hotel statistics)























Quarter ended March 31,





















2025





















2024















Number of hotels









79

















79













Number of rooms









42,982

















42,982













Change in comparable hotel Total RevPAR









5.8





%













—













Change in comparable hotel RevPAR









7.0





%













—













Operating profit margin⁽²⁾









17.9





%













19.8





%









Comparable hotel EBITDA margin⁽²⁾









31.8





%













31.5





%









Food and beverage profit margin⁽²⁾









35.8





%













37.6





%









Comparable hotel food and beverage profit margin⁽²⁾









36.1





%













36.9





%































Net income







$





251













$





272













Depreciation and amortization









196

















180













Interest expense









57

















47













Benefit for income taxes









(1





)













(2





)









Gain on sale of property and corporate level income/expense









9

















(20





)









Property transaction adjustments⁽³⁾









—

















19













Non-comparable hotel results, net⁽⁴⁾









(8





)













(20





)











Comparable hotel EBITDA⁽¹⁾







$





504













$





476













__________











(1) See the Notes to Financial Information for a discussion of comparable hotel results, which are non-GAAP measures, and the limitations on their use. For additional information on comparable hotel EBITDA by location, see the First Quarter 2025 Supplemental Financial Information posted on our website.

















(2) Profit margins are calculated by dividing the applicable operating profit by the related revenue amount. GAAP profit margins are calculated using amounts presented in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations. Comparable hotel margins are calculated using amounts presented in the following tables, which include reconciliations to the applicable GAAP results:





























Quarter ended March 31, 2025













Quarter ended March 31, 2024

























Adjustments





























Adjustments

























GAAP Results











Non-comparable hotel





results, net ⁽⁴⁾









Depreciation and





corporate level items











Comparable hotel









Results













GAAP Results











Property transaction





adjustments



(3)











Non-comparable hotel





results, net ⁽⁴⁾









Depreciation and





corporate level items











Comparable hotel









Results













Revenues















































































Room





$





938













$





(7





)









$





—













$





931









$





853













$





44









$





(17





)









$





—













$





880









Food and beverage









503

















(3





)













—

















500













473

















20













(11





)













—

















482









Other









153

















(1





)













—

















152













145

















9













(4





)













—

















150









Total revenues









1,594

















(11





)













—

















1,583













1,471

















73













(32





)













—

















1,512











Expenses















































































Room









225

















(2





)













—

















223













202

















11













(3





)













—

















210









Food and beverage









323

















(3





)













—

















320













295

















16













(7





)













—

















304









Other









544

















(8





)













—

















536













507

















27













(12





)













—

















522









Depreciation and amortization









196

















—

















(196





)













—













180

















—













—

















(180





)













—









Corporate and other expenses









31

















—

















(31





)













—













27

















—













—

















(27





)













—









Net gain on insurance settlements









(10





)













10

















—

















—













(31





)













—













10

















21

















—









Total expenses









1,309

















(3





)













(227





)













1,079













1,180

















54













(12





)













(186





)













1,036











Operating Profit - Comparable





hotel EBITDA







$





285













$





(8





)









$





227













$





504









$





291













$





19









$





(20





)









$





186













$





476



















(3) Property transaction adjustments represent the following items: (i) the elimination of results of operations of hotels sold or held-for-sale as of the reporting date, which operations are included in our unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations as continuing operations, and (ii) the addition of results for periods prior to our ownership for hotels acquired as of the reporting date.













(4) Non-comparable hotel results, net, includes the following items: (i) the results of operations of our non-comparable hotels, which operations are included in our condensed consolidated statements of operations as continuing operations, and (ii) gains on business interruption proceeds covering lost revenues while the property was considered non-comparable.

































HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.









Reconciliation of Net Income to









EBITDA, EBITDA



re



and Adjusted EBITDA



re





(1)









(unaudited, in millions)























Quarter ended March 31,





















2025





















2024

















Net income⁽²⁾







$





251













$





272













Interest expense









57

















47













Depreciation and amortization









196

















180













Income taxes









(1





)













(2





)











EBITDA⁽²⁾











503

















497













Equity investment adjustments:





















Equity in earnings of affiliates









(10





)













(8





)









Pro rata EBITDAre of equity investments⁽³⁾









15

















15















EBITDAre⁽²⁾











508

















504













Adjustments to EBITDA



re:























Net gain on property insurance settlements









—

















(21





)









Non-cash stock-based compensation expense⁽⁴⁾









6

















6















Adjusted EBITDAre⁽²⁾







$





514













$





489













__________











(1) See the Notes to Financial Information for discussion of non-GAAP measures.













(2) Net income, EBITDA, EBITDA



re



, Adjusted EBITDA



re



, NAREIT FFO and Adjusted FFO for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 include a gain of $4 million from the sale of land adjacent to The Phoenician hotel.













(3) Unrealized gains of our unconsolidated investments are not recognized in our EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, NAREIT FFO or Adjusted FFO until they have been realized by the unconsolidated partnership.













(4) Effective January 1, 2025, we exclude the expense recorded for non-cash stock-based compensation, as it represents a non-cash transaction and the add back is consistent with the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA for our financial covenant ratios. Prior year results have been updated to conform with the current year presentation. See the Notes to Financial Information for more information on this change.

































HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.









Reconciliation of Diluted Earnings per Common Share to









NAREIT and Adjusted Funds From Operations per Diluted Share



(1)









(unaudited, in millions, except per share amounts)























Quarter ended March 31,





















2025





















2024

















Net income⁽²⁾







$





251













$





272













Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests









(3





)













(4





)











Net income attributable to Host Inc.











248

















268













Adjustments:





















Net gain on property insurance settlements









—

















(21





)









Depreciation and amortization









195

















180













Equity investment adjustments:





















Equity in earnings of affiliates









(10





)













(8





)









Pro rata FFO of equity investments⁽³⁾









10

















9













Consolidated partnership adjustments:





















FFO adjustments for non-controlling interests of Host L.P.









(3





)













(2





)











NAREIT FFO⁽²⁾











440

















426













Adjustments to NAREIT FFO:





















Non-cash stock-based compensation expense⁽⁴⁾









6

















6















Adjusted FFO⁽²⁾







$





446













$





432



































For calculation on a per share basis:⁽⁵⁾













































Diluted weighted average shares outstanding - EPS, NAREIT FFO and Adjusted FFO











698.3

















705.5















Diluted earnings per common share







$





0.35













$





0.38















NAREIT FFO per diluted share







$





0.63













$





0.60















Adjusted FFO per diluted share







$





0.64













$





0.61













__________











(1-4) Refer to the corresponding footnote on the Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA, EBITDA



re



and Adjusted EBITDA



re



.













(5) Diluted earnings per common share, NAREIT FFO per diluted share and Adjusted FFO per diluted share are adjusted for the effects of dilutive securities. Dilutive securities may include shares granted under comprehensive stock plans, preferred OP units held by non-controlling limited partners and other non-controlling interests that have the option to convert their limited partner interests to common OP units. No effect is shown for securities if they are anti-dilutive.

































HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.









Reconciliation of Net Income to









EBITDA, EBITDA



re



and Adjusted EBITDA



re



and Diluted Earnings per Common Share to









NAREIT and Adjusted Funds From Operations per Diluted Share for





Full Year 2025 Forecasts



(1)(2)









(unaudited, in millions)























Full Year





2025

















Low-end of range













High-end of range













Net income







$





512













$





581













Interest expense









237

















237













Depreciation and amortization









784

















784













Income taxes









23

















24















EBITDA











1,556

















1,626













Equity investment adjustments:





















Equity in earnings of affiliates









(14





)













(15





)









Pro rata EBITDAre of equity investments









44

















45















EBITDAre











1,586

















1,656













Adjustments to EBITDAre:





















Non-cash stock-based compensation expense ⁽²⁾









24

















24















Adjusted EBITDAre







$





1,610













$





1,680































Full Year





2025

















Low-end of range













High-end of range













Net income







$





512













$





581













Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests









(8





)













(9





)











Net income attributable to Host Inc.











504

















572













Adjustments:





















Depreciation and amortization









782

















782













Equity investment adjustments:





















Equity in earnings of affiliates









(14





)













(15





)









Pro rata FFO of equity investments









23

















24













Consolidated partnership adjustments:





















FFO adjustment for non-controlling partnerships









(1





)













(1





)









FFO adjustment for non-controlling interests of Host LP









(11





)













(11





)











NAREIT FFO











1,283

















1,351













Adjustments to NAREIT FFO:





















Non-cash stock-based compensation expense ⁽²⁾









24

















24















Adjusted FFO







$





1,307













$





1,375



































Diluted weighted average shares outstanding - EPS, NAREIT FFO and Adjusted FFO











696.5

















696.5















Diluted earnings per common share







$





0.72













$





0.82















NAREIT FFO per diluted share







$





1.84













$





1.94















Adjusted FFO per diluted share







$





1.88













$





1.97













__________











(1) The Forecasts are based on the below assumptions:

















Comparable hotel RevPAR will increase 0.5% to 2.5% compared to 2024 for the low and high end of the forecast range. This forecast assumes a moderate recovery at our Maui properties, however the timing of Maui's full recovery remains uncertain.











Comparable hotel EBITDA margins will decrease 160 basis points to 100 basis points compared to 2024 for the low and high ends of the forecasted comparable hotel RevPAR range, respectively.











We expect to spend approximately $580 million to $670 million on capital expenditures.











Assumes no acquisitions or dispositions during the year.











Assumes no additional gain from insurance settlements related to the hurricane claim as timing remains uncertain.

















For a discussion of items that may affect forecast results, see the Notes to Financial Information.













(2) Effective January 1, 2025, we exclude the expense recorded for non-cash stock-based compensation from our presentation of Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted FFO per diluted share. In 2024, this amount totaled $24 million.

































HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.









Schedule of Comparable Hotel Results for Full Year 2025 Forecasts



(1)(2)









(unaudited, in millions)























Full Year





2025

















Low-end of range













High-end of range











Operating profit margin



(3)











12.2





%













13.1





%









Comparable hotel EBITDA margin



(3)











27.7





%













28.3





%































Net income







$





512













$





581













Depreciation and amortization









784

















784













Interest expense









237

















237













Provision for income taxes









23

















24













Gain on sale of property and corporate level income/expense









79

















79













Non-comparable hotel results, net



(4)











(21





)













(23





)









Condominium sales



(5)











(21





)













(21





)











Comparable hotel EBITDA







(1)









$





1,593













$





1,661













__________











(1) See "Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre and Diluted Earnings per Common Share to NAREIT and Adjusted Funds From Operations per Diluted Share for Full Year 2025 Forecasts" for other forecast assumptions.













(2) Forecast comparable hotel results include 79 hotels (of our 81 hotels owned at March 31, 2025) that we have assumed will be classified as comparable as of December 31, 2025. See footnote (4) for details on our non-comparable hotel results.













(3) Profit margins are calculated by dividing the applicable operating profit by the related revenue amount. GAAP profit margins are calculated using amounts presented in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations. Comparable hotel margins are calculated using amounts presented in the following tables, which include reconciliations to the applicable GAAP results:





























Low-end of range













High-end of range

























Adjustments

























Adjustments





















GAAP Results











Non-comparable hotel





results, net









Condominium sales









Depreciation and





corporate level items











Comparable hotel









Results













GAAP Results











Non-comparable hotel





results, net









Condominium sales









Depreciation and





corporate level items











Comparable hotel









Results













Revenues























































































Rooms





$





3,514













$





(47





)









$





—













$





—













$





3,467









$





3,586













$





(49





)









$





—













$





—













$





3,537













Food and beverage









1,746

















(18





)













—

















—

















1,728













1,780

















(19





)













—

















—

















1,761













Other









727

















(11





)













(153





)













—

















563













738

















(11





)













(153





)













—

















574













Total revenues









5,987

















(76





)













(153





)













—

















5,758













6,104

















(79





)













(153





)













—

















5,872















Expenses























































































Hotel expenses









4,362

















(65





)













(132





)













—

















4,165













4,409

















(66





)













(132





)













—

















4,211













Depreciation and amortization









784

















—

















—

















(784





)













—













784

















—

















—

















(784





)













—













Corporate and other expenses









122

















—

















—

















(122





)













—













123

















—

















—

















(123





)













—













Net gain on insurance settlements









(10





)













10

















—

















—

















—













(10





)













10

















—

















—

















—













Total expenses









5,258

















(55





)













(132





)













(906





)













4,165













5,306

















(56





)













(132





)













(907





)













4,211















Operating Profit - Comparable hotel EBITDA







$





729













$





(21





)









$





(21





)









$





906













$





1,593









$





798













$





(23





)









$





(21





)









$





907













$





1,661























(4) Non-comparable hotel results, net, includes the following items: (i) the results of operations of our non-comparable hotels, which operations are included in our condensed consolidated statements of operations as continuing operations, and (ii) gains on business interruption proceeds covering lost revenues while the property was considered non-comparable. The following are expected to be non-comparable for full year 2025:

















Alila Ventana Big Sur (business disruption due to the collapse of a portion of Highway 1, causing closure of the hotel beginning in March 2024, reopened in May 2024); and











The Don CeSar (business disruption due to Hurricane Helene resulting in closure of the hotel beginning at the end of September 2024, reopened in March 2025).

















(5) Includes revenues and costs, including marketing expenses of approximately $4 million, related to the development and sale of condominium units at the Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World



®



Resort.





















HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.









Notes to Financial Information









FORECASTS







Our forecast of net income, earnings per diluted share, NAREIT and Adjusted FFO per diluted share, EBITDA, EBITDA



re,



Adjusted EBITDA



re



and comparable hotel results are forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forecasts. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forecasts are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that the expectations will be attained or that the results will not be materially different. Risks that may affect these assumptions and forecasts include the following: potential changes in overall economic outlook make it inherently difficult to forecast the level of RevPAR; the amount and timing of debt payments may change significantly based on market conditions, which will directly affect the level of interest expense and net income; the amount and timing of transactions involving shares of our common stock may change based on market conditions; and other risks and uncertainties associated with our business described herein and in our annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC.







COMPARABLE HOTEL OPERATING STATISTICS AND RESULTS







To facilitate a year-to-year comparison of our operations, we present certain operating statistics (i.e., Total RevPAR, RevPAR, average daily rate and average occupancy) and operating results (revenues, expenses, hotel EBITDA and associated margins) for the periods included in our reports on a comparable hotel basis in order to enable our investors to better evaluate our operating performance. We define our comparable hotels as those that: (i) are owned or leased by us as of the reporting date and are not classified as held-for-sale; and (ii) have not sustained substantial property damage or business interruption, or undergone large-scale capital projects, in each case requiring closures lasting one month or longer (as further defined below), during the reporting periods being compared.





We make adjustments to include recent acquisitions to include results for periods prior to our ownership. For these hotels, since the year-over-year comparison includes periods prior to our ownership, the changes will not necessarily correspond to changes in our actual results. Additionally, operating results of hotels that we sell are excluded from the comparable hotel set once the transaction has closed or the hotel is classified as held-for-sale.





The hotel business is capital-intensive and renovations are a regular part of the business. Generally, hotels under renovation remain comparable hotels. A large-scale capital project would cause a hotel to be excluded from our comparable hotel set if it requires the entire property to be closed to hotel guests for one month or longer.





Similarly, hotels are excluded from our comparable hotel set from the date that they sustain substantial property damage or business interruption if it requires the property to be closed to hotel guests for one month or longer. In each case, these hotels are returned to the comparable hotel set when the operations of the hotel have been included in our consolidated results for one full calendar year after the hotel has reopened. Often, related to events that cause property damage and the closure of a hotel, we will collect business interruption insurance proceeds for the near-term loss of business. These proceeds are included in net gain on insurance settlements on our condensed consolidated statements of operations. Business interruption insurance gains covering lost revenues while the property was considered non-comparable also will be excluded from the comparable hotel results.





Of the 81 hotels that we owned as of March 31, 2025, 79 have been classified as comparable hotels. The operating results of the following properties that we owned as of March 31, 2025 are excluded from comparable hotel results for these periods:







The Don CeSar (business disruption due to Hurricane Helene resulting in closure of the hotel beginning at the end of September 2024, reopened in March 2025);



The Don CeSar (business disruption due to Hurricane Helene resulting in closure of the hotel beginning at the end of September 2024, reopened in March 2025);



Alila Ventana Big Sur (business disruption due to the collapse of a portion of Highway 1, causing closure of the hotel beginning in March 2024, reopened in May 2024); and



Alila Ventana Big Sur (business disruption due to the collapse of a portion of Highway 1, causing closure of the hotel beginning in March 2024, reopened in May 2024); and



Sales and marketing expenses related to the development and sale of condominium units on a development parcel adjacent to Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World



®



Resort.













FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION







Operating results denominated in foreign currencies are translated using the prevailing exchange rates on the date of the transaction, or monthly based on the weighted average exchange rate for the period. Therefore, hotel statistics and results for non-U.S. properties include the effect of currency fluctuations, consistent with our financial statement presentation.







NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES







Included in this press release are certain “non-GAAP financial measures,” which are measures of our historical or future financial performance that are not calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, within the meaning of applicable SEC rules. They are as follows: (i) FFO and FFO per diluted share (both NAREIT and Adjusted), (ii) EBITDA, (iii) EBITDA



re



and Adjusted EBITDA



re,



and (iv) Comparable Hotel Operating Statistics and Results. The following discussion defines these measures and presents why we believe they are useful supplemental measures of our performance.







NAREIT FFO





AND





NAREIT FFO





PER





D





ILUTED





S





HARE







We present NAREIT FFO and NAREIT FFO per diluted share as non-GAAP measures of our performance in addition to our earnings per share (calculated in accordance with GAAP). We calculate NAREIT FFO per diluted share as our NAREIT FFO (defined as set forth below) for a given operating period, as adjusted for the effect of dilutive securities, divided by the number of fully diluted shares outstanding during such period, in accordance with NAREIT guidelines. As noted in NAREIT’s Funds From Operations White Paper – 2018 Restatement, NAREIT defines FFO as net income (calculated in accordance with GAAP) excluding depreciation and amortization related to certain real estate assets, gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from change in control, impairment expense of certain real estate assets and investments and adjustments for consolidated partially owned entities and unconsolidated affiliates. Adjustments for consolidated partially owned entities and unconsolidated affiliates are calculated to reflect our pro rata share of the FFO of those entities on the same basis.





We believe that NAREIT FFO per diluted share is a useful supplemental measure of our operating performance and that the presentation of NAREIT FFO per diluted share, when combined with the primary GAAP presentation of diluted earnings per share, provides beneficial information to investors. By excluding the effect of real estate depreciation, amortization, impairment expense and gains and losses from sales of depreciable real estate, all of which are based on historical cost accounting and which may be of lesser significance in evaluating current performance, we believe that such measures can facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods and with other REITs, even though NAREIT FFO per diluted share does not represent an amount that accrues directly to holders of our common stock. Historical cost accounting for real estate assets implicitly assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. As noted by NAREIT in its Funds From Operations White Paper – 2018 Restatement, the primary purpose for including FFO as a supplemental measure of operating performance of a REIT is to address the artificial nature of historical cost depreciation and amortization of real estate and real estate-related assets mandated by GAAP. For these reasons, NAREIT adopted the FFO metric in order to promote a uniform industry-wide measure of REIT operating performance.







Adjusted FFO





per Diluted Share







We also present Adjusted FFO per diluted share when evaluating our performance because management believes that the exclusion of certain additional items described below provides useful supplemental information to investors regarding our ongoing operating performance. Management historically has made the adjustments detailed below in evaluating our performance, in our annual budget process and for our compensation programs. We believe that the presentation of Adjusted FFO per diluted share, when combined with both the primary GAAP presentation of diluted earnings per share and FFO per diluted share as defined by NAREIT, provides useful supplemental information that is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of our operating performance. We adjust NAREIT FFO per diluted share for the following items, which may occur in any period, and refer to this measure as Adjusted FFO per diluted share:







Gains and Losses on the Extinguishment of Debt – We exclude the effect of finance charges and premiums associated with the extinguishment of debt, including the acceleration of the write-off of deferred financing costs from the original issuance of the debt being redeemed or retired and incremental interest expense incurred during the refinancing period. We also exclude the gains on debt repurchases and the original issuance costs associated with the retirement of preferred stock. We believe that these items are not reflective of our ongoing finance costs.



Gains and Losses on the Extinguishment of Debt – We exclude the effect of finance charges and premiums associated with the extinguishment of debt, including the acceleration of the write-off of deferred financing costs from the original issuance of the debt being redeemed or retired and incremental interest expense incurred during the refinancing period. We also exclude the gains on debt repurchases and the original issuance costs associated with the retirement of preferred stock. We believe that these items are not reflective of our ongoing finance costs.



Acquisition Costs – Under GAAP, costs associated with completed property acquisitions that are considered business combinations are expensed in the year incurred. We exclude the effect of these costs because we believe they are not reflective of the ongoing performance of the Company.



Acquisition Costs – Under GAAP, costs associated with completed property acquisitions that are considered business combinations are expensed in the year incurred. We exclude the effect of these costs because we believe they are not reflective of the ongoing performance of the Company.



Litigation Gains and Losses – We exclude the effect of gains or losses associated with litigation recorded under GAAP that we consider to be outside the ordinary course of business. We believe that including these items is not consistent with our ongoing operating performance.



Litigation Gains and Losses – We exclude the effect of gains or losses associated with litigation recorded under GAAP that we consider to be outside the ordinary course of business. We believe that including these items is not consistent with our ongoing operating performance.



Severance Expense – In certain circumstances, we will add back hotel-level severance expenses when we do not believe that such expenses are reflective of the ongoing operation of our properties. Situations that would result in a severance add-back include, but are not limited to, (i) costs incurred as part of a broad-based reconfiguration of the operating model with the specific hotel operator for a portfolio of hotels and (ii) costs incurred at a specific hotel due to a broad-based and significant reconfiguration of a hotel and/or its workforce. We do not add back corporate-level severance costs or severance costs at an individual hotel that we consider to be incurred in the normal course of business.



Severance Expense – In certain circumstances, we will add back hotel-level severance expenses when we do not believe that such expenses are reflective of the ongoing operation of our properties. Situations that would result in a severance add-back include, but are not limited to, (i) costs incurred as part of a broad-based reconfiguration of the operating model with the specific hotel operator for a portfolio of hotels and (ii) costs incurred at a specific hotel due to a broad-based and significant reconfiguration of a hotel and/or its workforce. We do not add back corporate-level severance costs or severance costs at an individual hotel that we consider to be incurred in the normal course of business.



Effective January 1, 2025, we exclude the expense recorded for non-cash stock-based compensation, as it represents a non-cash transaction and the add back is consistent with the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA for our financial covenant ratios under our credit facility and senior notes indentures and consistent with the presentation of Adjusted FFO per diluted share for the majority of other lodging REIT filers.











In unusual circumstances, we also may adjust NAREIT FFO for gains or losses that management believes are not representative of the Company’s current operating performance. For example, in 2017, as a result of the reduction of the U.S. federal corporate income tax rate from 35% to 21% by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, we remeasured our domestic deferred tax assets as of December 31, 2017 and recorded a one-time adjustment to reduce our deferred tax assets and to increase the provision for income taxes by approximately $11 million. We do not consider this adjustment to be reflective of our ongoing operating performance and, therefore, we excluded this item from Adjusted FFO.







EBITDA







Earnings before Interest Expense, Income Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (“EBITDA”) is a commonly used measure of performance in many industries. Management believes EBITDA provides useful information to investors regarding our results of operations because it helps us and our investors evaluate the ongoing operating performance of our properties after removing the impact of the Company’s capital structure (primarily interest expense) and its asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization). Management also believes the use of EBITDA facilitates comparisons between us and other lodging REITs, hotel owners that are not REITs and other capital-intensive companies. Management uses EBITDA to evaluate property-level results and as one measure in determining the value of acquisitions and dispositions and, like FFO and Adjusted FFO per diluted share, it is widely used by management in the annual budget process and for our compensation programs.







EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre







We present EBITDA



re



in accordance with NAREIT guidelines, as defined in its September 2017 white paper “Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate,” to provide an additional performance measure to facilitate the evaluation and comparison of the Company’s results with other REITs. NAREIT defines EBITDA



re



as net income (calculated in accordance with GAAP) excluding interest expense, income tax, depreciation and amortization, gains or losses on disposition of depreciated property (including gains or losses on change of control), impairment expense for depreciated property and of investments in unconsolidated affiliates caused by a decrease in value of depreciated property in the affiliate, and adjustments to reflect the entity’s pro rata share of EBITDA



re



of unconsolidated affiliates.





We make additional adjustments to EBITDA



re



when evaluating our performance because we believe that the exclusion of certain additional items described below provides useful supplemental information to investors regarding our ongoing operating performance. We believe that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA



re



, when combined with the primary GAAP presentation of net income, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of our operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA



re



also is similar to the measure used to calculate certain credit ratios for our credit facility and senior notes. We adjust EBITDA



re



for the following items, which may occur in any period, and refer to this measure as Adjusted EBITDA



re



:







Property Insurance Gains and Property Damage Losses – We exclude the effect of property insurance gains reflected in our condensed consolidated statements of operations because we believe that including them in Adjusted EBITDA



re



is not consistent with reflecting the ongoing performance of our assets. In addition, property insurance gains could be less important to investors given that the depreciated asset book value written off in connection with the calculation of the property insurance gain often does not reflect the market value of real estate assets. Similarly, losses from property damage or remediation costs that are not covered through insurance are excluded.



Property Insurance Gains and Property Damage Losses – We exclude the effect of property insurance gains reflected in our condensed consolidated statements of operations because we believe that including them in Adjusted EBITDA re is not consistent with reflecting the ongoing performance of our assets. In addition, property insurance gains could be less important to investors given that the depreciated asset book value written off in connection with the calculation of the property insurance gain often does not reflect the market value of real estate assets. Similarly, losses from property damage or remediation costs that are not covered through insurance are excluded.



Acquisition Costs – Under GAAP, costs associated with completed property acquisitions that are considered business combinations are expensed in the year incurred. We exclude the effect of these costs because we believe they are not reflective of the ongoing performance of the Company.



Acquisition Costs – Under GAAP, costs associated with completed property acquisitions that are considered business combinations are expensed in the year incurred. We exclude the effect of these costs because we believe they are not reflective of the ongoing performance of the Company.



Litigation Gains and Losses – We exclude the effect of gains or losses associated with litigation recorded under GAAP that we consider to be outside the ordinary course of business. We believe that including these items is not consistent with our ongoing operating performance.



Litigation Gains and Losses – We exclude the effect of gains or losses associated with litigation recorded under GAAP that we consider to be outside the ordinary course of business. We believe that including these items is not consistent with our ongoing operating performance.



Severance Expense – In certain circumstances, we will add back hotel-level severance expenses when we do not believe that such expenses are reflective of the ongoing operation of our properties. Situations that would result in a severance add-back include, but are not limited to, (i) costs incurred as part of a broad-based reconfiguration of the operating model with the specific hotel operator for a portfolio of hotels and (ii) costs incurred at a specific hotel due to a broad-based and significant reconfiguration of a hotel and/or its workforce. We do not add back corporate-level severance costs or severance costs at an individual hotel that we consider to be incurred in the normal course of business.



Severance Expense – In certain circumstances, we will add back hotel-level severance expenses when we do not believe that such expenses are reflective of the ongoing operation of our properties. Situations that would result in a severance add-back include, but are not limited to, (i) costs incurred as part of a broad-based reconfiguration of the operating model with the specific hotel operator for a portfolio of hotels and (ii) costs incurred at a specific hotel due to a broad-based and significant reconfiguration of a hotel and/or its workforce. We do not add back corporate-level severance costs or severance costs at an individual hotel that we consider to be incurred in the normal course of business.



Effective January 1, 2025, we exclude the expense recorded for non-cash stock-based compensation, as it represents a non-cash transaction and the add back is consistent with the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA for our financial covenant ratios under our credit facility and senior notes indentures and consistent with the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA



re



for the majority of other lodging REIT filers.











In unusual circumstances, we also may adjust EBITDA



re



for gains or losses that management believes are not representative of the Company’s current operating performance. The last adjustment of this nature was a 2013 exclusion of a gain from an eminent domain claim.







Limitations on the Use of NAREIT FFO per Diluted Share, Adjusted FFO per Diluted Share, EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre







We calculate EBITDA



re



and NAREIT FFO per diluted share in accordance with standards established by NAREIT, which may not be comparable to measures calculated by other companies that do not use the NAREIT definition of EBITDA



re



and FFO or do not calculate FFO per diluted share in accordance with NAREIT guidance. In addition, although EBITDA



re



and FFO per diluted share are useful measures when comparing our results to other REITs, they may not be helpful to investors when comparing us to non-REITs. We also calculate Adjusted FFO per diluted share and Adjusted EBITDA



re



, which measures are not in accordance with NAREIT guidance and may not be comparable to measures calculated by other REITs or by other companies. This information should not be considered as an alternative to net income, operating profit, cash from operations or any other operating performance measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. Cash expenditures for various long-term assets (such as renewal and replacement capital expenditures), interest expense (for EBITDA, EBITDA



re



and Adjusted EBITDA



re



purposes only), severance expense related to significant property-level reconfiguration and other items have been, and will be, made and are not reflected in the EBITDA, EBITDA



re,



Adjusted EBITDA



re



, NAREIT FFO per diluted share and Adjusted FFO per diluted share presentations. Management compensates for these limitations by separately considering the impact of these excluded items to the extent they are material to operating decisions or assessments of our operating performance. Our consolidated statements of operations and consolidated statements of cash flows in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q include interest expense, capital expenditures, and other excluded items, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance, as well as the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures. Additionally, NAREIT FFO per diluted share, Adjusted FFO per diluted share, EBITDA, EBITDA



re



and Adjusted EBITDA



re



should not be considered as measures of our liquidity or indicative of funds available to fund our cash needs, including our ability to make cash distributions. In addition, NAREIT FFO per diluted share and Adjusted FFO per diluted share do not measure, and should not be used as measures of, amounts that accrue directly to stockholders’ benefit.





Similarly, EBITDA



re,



Adjusted EBITDA



re



, NAREIT FFO and Adjusted FFO per diluted share include adjustments for the pro rata share of our equity investments, and NAREIT FFO and Adjusted FFO per diluted share include adjustments for the pro rata share of non-controlling partners in consolidated partnerships. Our equity investments consist of interests ranging from 11% to 67% in eight domestic and international partnerships that own a total of 42 properties and a vacation ownership development. Due to the voting rights of the outside owners, we do not control and, therefore, do not consolidate these entities. The non-controlling partners in consolidated partnerships primarily consist of the approximate 1% interest in Host LP held by unaffiliated limited partners and a 15% interest held by an unaffiliated limited partner in a partnership owning one hotel for which we do control the entity and, therefore, consolidate its operations. These pro rata results for NAREIT FFO and Adjusted FFO per diluted share, EBITDA



re



and Adjusted EBITDA



re



were calculated as set forth in the definitions above. Readers should be cautioned that the pro rata results presented in these measures for consolidated partnerships (for NAREIT FFO and Adjusted FFO per diluted share) and equity investments may not accurately depict the legal and economic implications of our investments in these entities.







Comparable Hotel Property Level Operating Results







We present certain operating results for our hotels, such as hotel revenues, expenses, food and beverage profit, and EBITDA (and the related margins), on a comparable hotel, or "same store," basis as supplemental information for our investors. Our comparable hotel results present operating results for our hotels without giving effect to dispositions or properties that experienced closures due to renovations or property damage, as discussed in “Comparable Hotel Operating Statistics and Results” above. We present comparable hotel EBITDA to help us and our investors evaluate the ongoing operating performance of our comparable hotels after removing the impact of the Company’s capital structure (primarily interest expense) and its asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization expense). Corporate-level costs and expenses also are removed to arrive at property-level results. We believe these property-level results provide investors with supplemental information about the ongoing operating performance of our comparable hotels. Comparable hotel results are presented both by location and for the Company’s properties in the aggregate. We eliminate from our comparable hotel level operating results severance costs related to broad-based and significant property-level reconfiguration that is not considered to be within the normal course of business, as we believe this elimination provides useful supplemental information that is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of our ongoing operating performance. We also eliminate depreciation and amortization expense because, even though depreciation and amortization expense are property-level expenses, these non-cash expenses, which are based on historical cost accounting for real estate assets, implicitly assume that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. As noted earlier, because real estate values historically have risen or fallen with market conditions, many real estate industry investors have considered presentation of historical cost accounting for operating results to be insufficient.





Because of the elimination of corporate-level costs and expenses, gains or losses on disposition, certain severance expenses and depreciation and amortization expense, the comparable hotel operating results we present do not represent our total revenues, expenses, operating profit or net income and should not be used to evaluate our performance as a whole. Management compensates for these limitations by separately considering the impact of these excluded items to the extent they are material to operating decisions or assessments of our operating performance. Our condensed consolidated statements of operations include such amounts, all of which should be considered by investors when evaluating our performance.





We present these hotel operating results on a comparable hotel basis because we believe that doing so provides investors and management with useful information for evaluating the period-to-period performance of our hotels and facilitates comparisons with other hotel REITs and hotel owners. In particular, these measures assist management and investors in distinguishing whether increases or decreases in revenues and/or expenses are due to growth or decline of operations at comparable hotels (which represent the vast majority of our portfolio) or from other factors. While management believes that presentation of comparable hotel results is a supplemental measure that provides useful information in evaluating our ongoing performance, this measure is not used to allocate resources or to assess the operating performance of each of our hotels, as these decisions are based on data for individual hotels and are not based on comparable hotel results in the aggregate. For these reasons, we believe comparable hotel operating results, when combined with the presentation of GAAP operating profit, revenues and expenses, provide useful information to investors and management.











SOURAV GHOSH







Chief Financial Officer





(240) 744-5267











JAIME MARCUS







Investor Relations





(240) 744-5117









ir@hosthotels.com

















PDF available:



http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d5895688-2011-498f-b24b-44bc47be9fc0





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.