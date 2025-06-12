Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.20 Per Share

Host Hotels & Resorts declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share, payable July 15, 2025.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc., the largest lodging real estate investment trust in the U.S., announced a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share, scheduled for payment on July 15, 2025, to stockholders recorded as of June 30, 2025. The company, which is part of the S&P 500, owns 76 properties in the United States and five internationally, totaling around 43,400 rooms, along with interests in several joint ventures.

The announcement of a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share demonstrates the company's commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

The payment date of July 15, 2025, and the record date of June 30, 2025, provide shareholders with clear and actionable information regarding their dividends.

Being recognized as the nation’s largest lodging real estate investment trust and an S&P 500 company enhances the credibility and market position of Host Hotels & Resorts.

Ownership of 76 properties in the U.S. and five internationally indicates a strong and diverse portfolio, which can appeal to investors seeking stability and growth in the hospitality sector.

The announcement of a regular quarterly cash dividend may indicate that the company is focused on returning capital to shareholders rather than reinvesting in growth opportunities.



The timing of the dividend payment suggests that the company may be facing challenges in generating sufficient cash flow to pursue expansion or improvement projects.



The decision to maintain a dividend at a lower rate might lead to concerns among investors about the company's long-term financial health and growth prospects.

What is the dividend announced by Host Hotels & Resorts?

Host Hotels & Resorts announced a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share.

When will the dividend be paid?

The dividend is payable on July 15, 2025, to stockholders of record as of June 30, 2025.

How many properties does Host Hotels & Resorts own?

The Company currently owns 76 properties in the United States and five properties internationally.

What types of hotels does Host Hotels & Resorts focus on?

Host Hotels & Resorts focuses on luxury and upper-upscale hotels.

How can I contact Host Hotels & Resorts for investor inquiries?

You can contact Investor Relations at ir@hosthotels.com or call Jaime Marcus at (240) 744-5117.

$HST Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HST stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HST stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 05/15.

$HST Insider Trading Activity

$HST insiders have traded $HST stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WALTER C RAKOWICH sold 4,644 shares for an estimated $71,434

$HST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 301 institutional investors add shares of $HST stock to their portfolio, and 334 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$HST Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HST in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/16/2025

$HST Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HST recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $HST in the last 6 months, with a median target of $17.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $17.0 on 03/21/2025

on 03/21/2025 An analyst from Compass Point set a target price of $18.0 on 03/10/2025

BETHESDA, Md., June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) (the “Company”), the nation’s largest lodging real estate investment trust, today announced that its board of directors authorized a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share. The dividend is payable on July 15, 2025, to stockholders of record as of June 30, 2025.







ABOUT HOST HOTELS & RESORTS







Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 76 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 43,400 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in seven domestic and one international joint ventures.











SOURAV GHOSH







Chief Financial Officer





(240) 744-5267











JAIME MARCUS







Investor Relations





(240) 744-5117







ir@hosthotels.com









