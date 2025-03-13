Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Hold Conference Call

Host Hotels & Resorts will announce Q1 2025 financial results on April 30, followed by a conference call on May 1.

Quiver AI Summary

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc., the largest lodging real estate investment trust in the U.S., will announce its first quarter 2025 financial results on April 30, 2025, after market close. A conference call to discuss these results and the company's outlook is scheduled for May 1, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. ET, accessible via a provided toll-free number or an international number, with details available on their website. A replay will be offered until July 30, 2025. Host Hotels owns 76 properties in the U.S. and five internationally, totaling about 43,400 rooms, and holds interests in several joint ventures.

Potential Positives

Host Hotels & Resorts is set to release its first quarter 2025 financial results, which could provide investors with valuable insight into the company's performance and future prospects.

The company is one of the largest lodging real estate investment trusts in the U.S. and is part of the S&P 500, highlighting its significant market presence and stability.

The conference call scheduled for May 1, 2025, offers a platform for the company to communicate directly with investors and analysts, fostering transparency and engagement.

The availability of a simultaneous webcast of the conference call and a replay option allows for broader access to the company's financial information, which can enhance investor relations.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will Host Hotels & Resorts report its Q1 2025 financial results?

Host Hotels & Resorts will report its Q1 2025 financial results on April 30, 2025, after market close.

What time is the conference call for Q1 2025 results?

The conference call for discussing Q1 2025 results is scheduled for May 1, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

How can I access the conference call?

You can access the conference call via USA/Canada Toll Free Number 888-500-3691 or International Toll Number 646-307-1951.

Will there be a webcast of the conference call?

Yes, a simultaneous webcast will be available on the Company’s website at www.hosthotels.com.

How long will the call replay be available?

The call replay will be available from May 1, 2025, until July 30, 2025, via webcast on the Company’s website.

$HST Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HST stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HST stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE STEVE COHEN sold up to $50,000 on 12/11.

$HST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 291 institutional investors add shares of $HST stock to their portfolio, and 342 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



BETHESDA, Md., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) (the “Company”), the nation’s largest lodging real estate investment trust, will report first quarter 2025 financial results on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, after the market close.





The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2025 results and business outlook on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. ET. Conference call access information is as follows:











Conference Call:



























USA/Canada Toll Free Number









888-500-3691









International Toll Number









646-307-1951









Conference ID









71987

























A simultaneous webcast of the call will be available on the Company’s website at www.hosthotels.com.





A replay of the call will be available Thursday, May 1, 2025, until Wednesday, July 30, 2025, via webcast on the Company’s website.







ABOUT HOST HOTELS & RESORTS







Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 76 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 43,400 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in seven domestic and one international joint ventures.











SOURAV GHOSH







Chief Financial Officer





(240) 744-5267















JAIME MARCUS







Investor Relations





(240) 744-5117









ir@hosthotels.com











