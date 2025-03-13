Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Hold Conference Call

Host Hotels & Resorts will announce Q1 2025 financial results on April 30, followed by a conference call on May 1.
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc., the largest lodging real estate investment trust in the U.S., will announce its first quarter 2025 financial results on April 30, 2025, after market close. A conference call to discuss these results and the company's outlook is scheduled for May 1, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. ET, accessible via a provided toll-free number or an international number, with details available on their website. A replay will be offered until July 30, 2025. Host Hotels owns 76 properties in the U.S. and five internationally, totaling about 43,400 rooms, and holds interests in several joint ventures.
Potential Positives
- Host Hotels & Resorts is set to release its first quarter 2025 financial results, which could provide investors with valuable insight into the company's performance and future prospects.
- The company is one of the largest lodging real estate investment trusts in the U.S. and is part of the S&P 500, highlighting its significant market presence and stability.
- The conference call scheduled for May 1, 2025, offers a platform for the company to communicate directly with investors and analysts, fostering transparency and engagement.
- The availability of a simultaneous webcast of the conference call and a replay option allows for broader access to the company's financial information, which can enhance investor relations.
Potential Negatives
- None
FAQ
When will Host Hotels & Resorts report its Q1 2025 financial results?
Host Hotels & Resorts will report its Q1 2025 financial results on April 30, 2025, after market close.
What time is the conference call for Q1 2025 results?
The conference call for discussing Q1 2025 results is scheduled for May 1, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. ET.
How can I access the conference call?
You can access the conference call via USA/Canada Toll Free Number 888-500-3691 or International Toll Number 646-307-1951.
Will there be a webcast of the conference call?
Yes, a simultaneous webcast will be available on the Company’s website at www.hosthotels.com.
How long will the call replay be available?
The call replay will be available from May 1, 2025, until July 30, 2025, via webcast on the Company’s website.
$HST Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $HST stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HST stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE STEVE COHEN sold up to $50,000 on 12/11.
$HST Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 291 institutional investors add shares of $HST stock to their portfolio, and 342 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 19,068,554 shares (-92.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $334,081,066
- NORGES BANK added 12,142,743 shares (+35.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $212,740,857
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 6,645,431 shares (-47.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $116,427,951
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 6,456,446 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $113,633,449
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ added 6,326,709 shares (+184.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $110,843,941
- RUSH ISLAND MANAGEMENT, LP added 5,673,604 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $99,401,542
- CAISSE DE DEPOT ET PLACEMENT DU QUEBEC removed 4,621,072 shares (-94.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $80,961,181
BETHESDA, Md., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) (the “Company”), the nation’s largest lodging real estate investment trust, will report first quarter 2025 financial results on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, after the market close.
The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2025 results and business outlook on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. ET. Conference call access information is as follows:
Conference Call:
USA/Canada Toll Free Number
888-500-3691
International Toll Number
646-307-1951
Conference ID
71987
A simultaneous webcast of the call will be available on the Company’s website at www.hosthotels.com.
A replay of the call will be available Thursday, May 1, 2025, until Wednesday, July 30, 2025, via webcast on the Company’s website.
ABOUT HOST HOTELS & RESORTS
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 76 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 43,400 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in seven domestic and one international joint ventures.
