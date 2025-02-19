HOST HOTELS & RESORTS Earnings Results: $HST Reports Quarterly Earnings

HOST HOTELS & RESORTS ($HST) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported earnings of $0.44 per share, beating estimates of $0.13 by $0.31. The company also reported revenue of $1,428,000,000, beating estimates of $1,382,779,970 by $45,220,030.

HOST HOTELS & RESORTS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 289 institutional investors add shares of HOST HOTELS & RESORTS stock to their portfolio, and 341 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HOST HOTELS & RESORTS Government Contracts

We have seen $814,320 of award payments to $HST over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

HOST HOTELS & RESORTS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HST stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HST stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE STEVE COHEN sold up to $50,000 on 12/11.

