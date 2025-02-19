HOST HOTELS & RESORTS Earnings Results: $HST Reports Quarterly Earnings

HOST HOTELS & RESORTS ($HST) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported earnings of $0.44 per share, beating estimates of $0.13 by $0.31. The company also reported revenue of $1,428,000,000, beating estimates of $1,382,779,970 by $45,220,030.
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 289 institutional investors add shares of HOST HOTELS & RESORTS stock to their portfolio, and 341 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 19,068,554 shares (-92.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $334,081,066
- NORGES BANK added 12,142,743 shares (+35.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $212,740,857
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 6,645,431 shares (-47.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $116,427,951
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 6,456,446 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $113,633,449
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ added 6,326,709 shares (+184.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $110,843,941
- RUSH ISLAND MANAGEMENT, LP added 5,673,604 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $99,401,542
- CAISSE DE DEPOT ET PLACEMENT DU QUEBEC removed 4,621,072 shares (-94.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $80,961,181
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS Government Contracts
We have seen $814,320 of award payments to $HST over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- @024 TRADE SUMMIT CONFERENCE: $488,199
- CFPB MIDWEST REGIONAL 8/19/24 -8/22/24: $86,331
- 2024 HBCU CONFERENCE - SLEEPING ROOMS, MEETING SPACE, A/V, AND RELATED CONFERENCE SUPPORT SERVICES.: $66,001
- LODGING, MEETING SPACE, AND AV EXPENSES FOR NIH PEER REVIEW MEETING: $39,669
- LODGING, MEETING, AND AV EXPENSES FOR PEER REVIEW: $36,400
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $HST stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HST stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE STEVE COHEN sold up to $50,000 on 12/11.
