Host Hotels & Resorts Buys Hyatt Regency Austin

(RTTNews) - Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) said that it has acquired the fee simple interest in the 448-room Hyatt Regency Austin in Austin, Texas for about $161 million in cash.

Hyatt noted that it will continue to manage Hyatt Regency Austin under a long-term management agreement.

As travel resumes, the company expects the well-located Hyatt Regency Austin to benefit from a strong rebound led by Austin's multiple leisure and business demand drivers that are anchored in world-renowned music festivals, sporting events and blue-chip corporations.

