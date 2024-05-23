Host Hotels & Resorts Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for HST

In trading on Thursday, shares of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: HST) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.23, changing hands as low as $18.09 per share. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HST's low point in its 52 week range is $14.92 per share, with $21.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.15. The HST DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

