Host Hotels & Resorts Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for HST

In trading on Monday, shares of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: HST) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $16.95, changing hands as low as $16.83 per share. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HST's low point in its 52 week range is $14.67 per share, with $19.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.89. The HST DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

