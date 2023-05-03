Host Hotels & Resorts Bottom Line Advances In Q1, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $287 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $116 million, or $0.16 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 29.0% to $1.38 billion from $1.07 billion last year.

Host Hotels & Resorts earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $287 Mln. vs. $116 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.40 vs. $0.16 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.24 -Revenue (Q1): $1.38 Bln vs. $1.07 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.98 to $1.09

