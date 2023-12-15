Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend And Special Dividend - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) announced that its board of directors authorized a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share, an 11% increase over the prior quarter. Also, the company announced a special dividend of $0.25 per share, bringing the total dividends declared for the year to $0.90 per share. The dividend is payable on January 16, 2024, to stockholders of record on December 29, 2023.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels.

