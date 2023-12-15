News & Insights

Markets
HST

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend And Special Dividend - Quick Facts

December 15, 2023 — 08:59 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) announced that its board of directors authorized a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share, an 11% increase over the prior quarter. Also, the company announced a special dividend of $0.25 per share, bringing the total dividends declared for the year to $0.90 per share. The dividend is payable on January 16, 2024, to stockholders of record on December 29, 2023.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HST

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.