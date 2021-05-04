Markets
HST

Host Hotels & Resorts Acquires Four Seasons Resort Orlando At Walt Disney World Resort For $610 Mln

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) Tuesday said it has acquired the 444-room Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort for about $610 million in cash.

CEO James Risoleo said, "Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort is a truly iconic and irreplaceable property that is well-positioned to benefit from significant demand as the pandemic subsides and the 18-month celebration of Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary begins in October. A strong market leader with a 2019 RevPAR Index over 215, this resort is now Host Hotels' highest-ranked property based on 2019 RevPAR and Total RevPAR, and fifth highest based on EBITDA per key."

The company acquired the resort for $610 million or $1.4 million per key, representing a 4.7% capitalization rate, 16.8x EBITDA multiple based on 2019 results.

The resort generated RevPAR of $561, total RevPAR of $923 and EBITDA/key of $81,5002, which represents 90% growth since 2016.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HST

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular