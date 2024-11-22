Host Hotels price target lowered to $20.50 from $21 at Stifel

Stifel lowered the firm’s price target on Host Hotels (HST) to $20.50 from $21 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after fine-tuning the firm’s model and adjusting its 2025 FFO estimate to $1.96 from $2.05 per share.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on HST:
- Host Hotels & Resorts Q3 2024 Earnings Summary
- Host Hotels reports Q3 EPS 12c, consensus 10c
- Host Hotels cuts FY24 EPS view to 96c from 99c, consensus $1.00
- HST Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
- Jaws Mustang Acquisition suspends pursuit of hospitality business combination
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.