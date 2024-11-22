Host Hotels price target lowered to $20.50 from $21 at Stifel

Stifel lowered the firm’s price target on Host Hotels (HST) to $20.50 from $21 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after fine-tuning the firm’s model and adjusting its 2025 FFO estimate to $1.96 from $2.05 per share.

