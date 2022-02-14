Host Hotels (HST) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. HST is scheduled to release fourth-quarter and 2021 earnings on Feb 16, after market close. HST’s quarterly results will likely highlight year-over-year growth in revenues and funds from operations (FFO) per share.

In the previous quarter, the Bethesda, MD-based lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) delivered a surprise of 42.9% in terms of adjusted FFO per share.

Over the trailing four quarters, Host Hotels’ bottom line surpassed estimates on all occasions. The graph below depicts this surprise history:

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Quote

Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to this announcement.

Factors to Consider

Host Hotels is well poised to benefit from a solid portfolio of upscale hotels across attractive markets. It is seeing a recovery in leisure demand in the markets of Miami, Phoenix, Hawaii and the Sunbelt regions. Moreover, HST likely witnessed a continued ramp-up in business transient and group demand.

The lodging industry resumed operations and likely gained from the relaxation of pandemic-related regulations, acceleration in vaccine distribution and improving supply-demand fundamentals. As of Nov 3, 2021, Host Hotels had 79 of the 80 hotels open, witnessing a gradual improvement in occupancy and RevPAR.

Host Hotels makes strategic capital allocations to improve its portfolio quality and strengthen its position in the United States, with a greater scale and competitive advantage.

HST has been deepening its acquisition focus to include the urban markets beyond the top 25 ones. In December 2021, Host Hotels acquired a fee simple interest in The Alida, Savannah, for approximately $103 million of cash. The buyout is aimed to elevate the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization growth profile of HST’s portfolio.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Host Hotels’ fourth-quarter revenues is presently pegged at $899.6 million, suggesting a whopping jump from the prior-year period’s reported figure of $844 million.

Prior to the fourth-quarter earnings release, Host Hotels’ activities were adequate to gain analysts’ confidence. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly FFO per share has been revised 6.7% upward in the past week, suggesting a surge from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FFO per share has been revised 6.5% to 49 cents over the past week, indicating a significant increase from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate for revenues stands at $2.79 billion.

Here is what our quantitative model predicts:

Host Hotels has the right combination of the two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or higher — for increasing the odds of an FFO beat.

You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: Host Hotels has an Earnings ESP of +61.38%.

Zacks Rank: Host Hotels currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Stocks That Warrant a Look

A few other stocks worth considering from the REIT sector are Pebblebrook Hotel Trust PEB, Life Storage LSI and National Storage Affiliates Trust NSA. Our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to deliver a surprise this reporting cycle:

Pebblebrook Hotel, slated to release fourth-quarter earnings on Feb 22, has an Earnings ESP of +14.29% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Life Storage, scheduled to report quarterly figures on Feb 24, has an Earnings ESP of +0.66% and a Zacks Rank of 3, currently.

National Storage Affiliates, slated to release fourth-quarter earnings on Feb 22, has an Earnings ESP of +1.06% and a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represent funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.