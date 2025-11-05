Host Hotels (HST) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2025, Host Hotels (HST) reported revenue of $1.33 billion, up 0.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.35, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.32% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.33 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.33, the EPS surprise was +6.06%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Number of Rooms : 41,837 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 42,373.

: 41,837 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 42,373. RevPAR : $208.07 compared to the $203.99 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $208.07 compared to the $203.99 average estimate based on three analysts. Number of Properties : 76 versus 78 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 76 versus 78 estimated by two analysts on average. Average Room Rate : $299.07 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $293.50.

: $299.07 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $293.50. Average Occupancy Percentage : 69.6% compared to the 69.9% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 69.6% compared to the 69.9% average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues- Rooms : $826 million compared to the $807.68 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.1% year over year.

: $826 million compared to the $807.68 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.1% year over year. Revenues- Other : $141 million compared to the $148.18 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.3% year over year.

: $141 million compared to the $148.18 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.3% year over year. Revenues- Food and beverage : $364 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $370.5 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.3%.

: $364 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $370.5 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.3%. Earnings (loss) per Share- (Diluted): $0.23 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $0.03.

Here is how Host Hotels performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Host Hotels here>>>

Shares of Host Hotels have returned -2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.