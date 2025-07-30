Host Hotels (HST) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Host Hotels (HST) reported $1.59 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.2%. EPS of $0.58 for the same period compares to $0.34 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.64% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.5 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.51, the EPS surprise was +13.73%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Average Occupancy Percentage : 73.8% versus 73.9% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 73.8% versus 73.9% estimated by three analysts on average. RevPAR : $239.64 compared to the $232.12 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $239.64 compared to the $232.12 average estimate based on three analysts. Average Room Rate : $324.87 compared to the $314.09 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $324.87 compared to the $314.09 average estimate based on three analysts. Number of Rooms : 42,526 versus 42,982 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 42,526 versus 42,982 estimated by three analysts on average. Number of Properties : 78 versus 79 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 78 versus 79 estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Rooms : $949 million compared to the $901.69 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.2% year over year.

: $949 million compared to the $901.69 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.2% year over year. Revenues- Other : $159 million compared to the $147.71 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.7% year over year.

: $159 million compared to the $147.71 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.7% year over year. Revenues- Food and beverage : $478 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $457.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.9%.

: $478 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $457.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.9%. Earnings (loss) per Share- (Diluted): $0.32 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $0.22.

Here is how Host Hotels performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Host Hotels here>>>

Shares of Host Hotels have returned +2.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

