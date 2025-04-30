Host Hotels (HST) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Host Hotels (HST) reported $1.59 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.4%. EPS of $0.64 for the same period compares to $0.38 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.00% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.55 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.56, the EPS surprise was +14.29%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Host Hotels performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average Occupancy Percentage : 69.4% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 69.1%.

: 69.4% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 69.1%. RevPAR : $240.18 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $221.87.

: $240.18 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $221.87. Number of Properties : 79 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 79.

: 79 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 79. Number of Rooms : 42,982 versus 42,982 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 42,982 versus 42,982 estimated by two analysts on average. Average Room Rate : $345.86 compared to the $321.16 average estimate based on two analysts.

: $345.86 compared to the $321.16 average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues- Room : $938 million versus $889.80 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10% change.

: $938 million versus $889.80 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10% change. Revenues- Other : $153 million compared to the $163.76 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.5% year over year.

: $153 million compared to the $163.76 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.5% year over year. Revenues- Food and beverage : $503 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $499.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.3%.

: $503 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $499.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.3%. Earnings (loss) per Share- (Diluted): $0.35 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $0.28.

Shares of Host Hotels have returned -2.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST)

