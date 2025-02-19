Host Hotels (HST) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Host Hotels (HST) reported $1.43 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.9%. EPS of $0.44 for the same period compares to $0.19 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.38 billion, representing a surprise of +3.72%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.40.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Host Hotels performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average Room Rate : $317.23 versus $309.70 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $317.23 versus $309.70 estimated by three analysts on average. RevPAR : $212.86 versus $207.58 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $212.86 versus $207.58 estimated by three analysts on average. Average Occupancy Percentage : 67.1% versus 67.1% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 67.1% versus 67.1% estimated by three analysts on average. Number of Rooms : 42,508 versus 42,740 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 42,508 versus 42,740 estimated by three analysts on average. Number of Properties : 78 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 79.

: 78 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 79. Revenues- Room : $863 million versus $824.95 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.3% change.

: $863 million versus $824.95 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.3% change. Revenues- Other : $134 million compared to the $128.37 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.6% year over year.

: $134 million compared to the $128.37 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.6% year over year. Revenues- Food and beverage : $431 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $424.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.6%.

: $431 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $424.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.6%. Earnings (loss) per Share- (Diluted): $0.15 versus $0.12 estimated by seven analysts on average.

Shares of Host Hotels have returned -0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.