Host Hotels (HST) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Analysts on Wall Street project that Host Hotels (HST) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.36 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 12.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.29 billion, increasing 6.3% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Host Hotels metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Room' will reach $812.80 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.6%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Other' will likely reach $122.60 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Food and beverage' to reach $352.67 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Average Room Rate' to come in at $282.67. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $280.24 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'RevPAR' stands at $201.09. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $201.32 in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average Occupancy Percentage' will reach 71.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 71.8% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Number of Rooms' reaching 42,628. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 42,000 in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Number of Properties' should come in at 77. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 72 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Depreciation and amortization' will reach $185.98 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $174 million in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Host Hotels have demonstrated returns of -3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HST is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

