Host Hotels (HST) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Host Hotels (HST) reported $1.47 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.5%. EPS of $0.60 for the same period compares to $0.40 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.11% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.43 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.54, the EPS surprise was +11.11%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Host Hotels performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average Room Rate : $314.65 compared to the $323.02 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $314.65 compared to the $323.02 average estimate based on four analysts. RevPAR : $215.37 versus $221.62 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $215.37 versus $221.62 estimated by four analysts on average. Average Occupancy Percentage : 68.4% versus 68.6% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 68.4% versus 68.6% estimated by four analysts on average. Number of Rooms : 41,505 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 41,147.

: 41,505 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 41,147. Number of Properties : 76 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 75.

: 76 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 75. Revenues- Room : $853 million compared to the $839.89 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4% year over year.

: $853 million compared to the $839.89 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4% year over year. Revenues- Other : $145 million compared to the $134.10 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.5% year over year.

: $145 million compared to the $134.10 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.5% year over year. Revenues- Food and beverage : $473 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $450.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.7%.

: $473 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $450.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.7%. Earnings (loss) per Share- (Diluted): $0.38 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $0.30.

Shares of Host Hotels have returned -7.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

