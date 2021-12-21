Host Hotels (HST) Acquires The Alida Hotel for $103 Million

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. HST has acquired a fee simple interest in The Alida, Savannah, for approximately $103 million in cash. The 173-room boutique hotel was opened in October 2018 and continues to benefit from soft branding in Marriott’s Tribute Portfolio.

Host Hotels expects stabilization for The Alida in 2024-2025 with roughly 11-12x earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and expects it to deliver roughly $240 of revenue per available room (RevPAR). The stabilized EBITDA for the property is in line with Host Hotels’ estimate of normalized 2019 operations and adjusts for construction disruption to the surrounding Plant Riverside District and the initial ramp-up of the hotel operations.

The property is situated in Savannah’s historic district and is adjacent to a newly developed entertainment district, which includes the Plant Riverside District. Savannah is a drive-to leisure destination for fast-growing markets in the Southeast and enjoys increasing number of travelers through the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport. Hence, with the resumption of travel and recovery in leisure demand, the acquired hotel is likely to attract leisure travelers.

The hotel offers 11,570 square feet of meeting space, four F&B outlets with a rooftop bar, an outdoor pool and a street-front retail space. Besides, the property will provide a $271-million convention center expansion to be completed in 2024. This will enable the property to attract in-house and out-of-house group demand, and offers scope for higher group and business bookings.

In addition, Host Hotels is making efforts to enhance its portfolio quality through dispositions of non-strategic properties. It sold leasehold interest in the 305-room W Hollywood for a total sales price of roughly $197 million, which includes $3 million for the furniture, fixtures & equipment replacement funds. The sale price reflects a 25.0x EBITDA multiple on 2019 EBITDA, consisting nearly $33 million of estimated foregone capital expenditures over the next five years.

Per management, “We continue to be very active on the capital allocation front as we target new markets. Year to date, we have invested $1.3 billion in early-cycle acquisitions. The blended EBITDA multiple on our six hotel acquisitions in 2021 is 12.9X, which compares favorably to the nearly $750 million generated from our six hotel dispositions at a 16.0X EBITDA multiple, including foregone capital expenditures.”

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represent FFO — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

