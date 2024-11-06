Host Hotels cuts FY24 EPS view to 96c from 99c, consensus $1.00

Backs FY24 revenue view $5.64B, consensus $5.62B. The company said, “The Company has maintained its previous midpoint full year comparable hotel guidance, which assumes a continued recovery in Maui and steady demand trends in the fourth quarter, despite the impacts of Hurricanes Helene and Milton. Operating profit margin and comparable hotel EBITDA margins in 2024 are expected to decline compared to 2023, impacted by the Maui wildfires and continued growth in wages, real estate taxes and insurance. The Company’s full year forecast comparable hotel set now includes the operations of The Ritz-Carlton O’ahu, Turtle Bay and 1 Hotel Central Park properties that were acquired in July 2024, and excludes The Don CeSar, which closed on September 25, 2024, as described above. The estimated impact to net income and Adjusted EBITDAre from the loss of business due to the hurricanes for 2024 is approximately $15 million. The impact from Maui operations is expected to be an approximate decline of 150 basis points in RevPAR and 110 basis points in Total RevPAR. When combined with the expected pre-wildfire Maui contribution, the total impact is estimated to be 220 basis points and 180 basis points, respectively. Net of the benefit of the business interruption gains relating to the wildfires received earlier this year, the year-over-year impact from Maui on net income and Adjusted EBITDAre for full year is expected to be a decline of $25 million, and on margins is expected to be a decline of approximately 20 basis points.”

