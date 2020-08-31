Host Hotels Appoints Sourav Ghosh As EVP, CFO And Treasurer

(RTTNews) - Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) announced the appointment of Sourav Ghosh as executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer, effective September 1, 2020.

Ghosh currently serves as the company's executive vice president, Strategy & Analytics and has held various leadership roles across Host's corporate finance, strategy, business intelligence and analytics functions since 2009. In his new role, Ghosh would lead Host's finance function, including Accounting, Tax, Treasury, Investor Relations and Information Technology, in addition to Enterprise Analytics. Brian Macnamara, who has led the company's finance organization since December 2019, would continue in his role as Host's senior vice president and corporate controller.

Sourav Ghosh said, "I am honored to have the opportunity to serve as the Company's next CFO. I look forward to drawing on my decade of experience at Host and working closely with our talented teams as we work to capitalize on the Company's strong balance sheet, unparalleled scale and unrivaled platform to redefine our operating model and drive growth and profitability."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.