Hospitals operator Mediclinic's first half profit more than triples

Promit Mukherjee Reuters
Hospital chain operator Mediclinic International said on Thursday that its profit for the first half that ended Sept. 30 more than tripled from a year earlier, inching close to pre-pandemic levels as people returned for non-COVID treatments.

But the company did not reinstate its dividend payout, which had been suspended for a year, as it wanted to maintain its liquidity position, it said.

Mediclinic, with hospitals in Southern Africa, Europe and Middle East, posted a headline earnings per share - the main measure of corporate profit in South Africa - of 8.8 pence, against 2.4 pence reported for the same period a year ago.

