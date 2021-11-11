Hospitals operator Mediclinic's first half profit more than triples

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Hospital chain operator Mediclinic International MDCM.L said on Thursday that its profit for the first half that ended Sept. 30 more than tripled from a year earlier, inching close to pre-pandemic levels as people returned for non-COVID treatments.

But the company did not reinstate its dividend payout, which had been suspended for a year, as it wanted to maintain its liquidity position, it said.

Mediclinic, with hospitals in Southern Africa, Europe and Middle East, posted a headline earnings per share - the main measure of corporate profit in South Africa - of 8.8 pence, against 2.4 pence reported for the same period a year ago.

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((promit.mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; +27 64833 4448;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.