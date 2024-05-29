Hospitality’s Summer Comeback Story: Will Earnings Deliver?

After years of pent-up demand, the summer of 2024 is poised to be a defining moment for the travel and leisure industry. Fueled by a potent cocktail of easing travel restrictions and a collective yearning for adventure, consumers are signaling an eagerness to embrace travel experiences. Yet, a complex economic landscape marked by stubborn inflation and growing anxieties over a potential recession casts a long shadow over this anticipated summer surge.

Navigating these contradictory forces will be crucial for companies across the hospitality sector. Will robust travel demand translate into a profitable season, or will economic headwinds dampen the enthusiasm?

Hospitality's Springboard to Summer: Examining First-Quarter Performance

Assessing the hospitality industry's potential for a successful summer season requires carefully examining the financial performance and operational trends established during spring break in the first quarter of 2024. Earnings reports released during this period provide valuable insights into consumer demand, pricing power, cost management strategies, and overall market dynamics, shaping expectations for the months ahead.

Navigating Profit: Cruise Industry Sees Record Revenues and Strong Demand

The cruise industry, heavily impacted by pandemic disruptions, has staged a remarkable recovery, evident in the robust performance of Carnival Cruise Lines (NYSE: CCL). The company reported record first-quarter revenues of $5.4 billion, driven by strong pricing and an all-time high in booking volume. This impressive start to the year highlights a resurgence in consumer confidence and a willingness to spend on cruise vacations, even as inflationary pressures persist. However, Carnival cautioned investors about a potential $10 million impact on Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income for the full year due to a temporary change in homeport in Baltimore following the recent bridge collapse incident.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL) also reported strong first-quarter results, beating guidance on earnings per share (EPS) of $1.35 and adjusted EPS of $1.77. The company attributed this outperformance to stronger-than-expected pricing on close-in demand, robust onboard revenue, and favorable timing of expenses. Buoyed by an exceptional WAVE season (the peak booking period for the cruise industry), Royal Caribbean raised its full-year adjusted EPS guidance to a range of $10.70 to $10.90 per share, signaling confidence in continued strong demand throughout the year. Notably, the company highlighted a record-booked position, with rates for 2024 sailings even further ahead of 2023 than at the beginning of the year.

Hospitality Sector's Steady Recovery: Marriott and Ryman Report Strong Q1 Growth

While the cruise industry is experiencing a dramatic rebound, the hotel and resort sector is steadily recovering. Marriott International (NASDAQ: MAR) reported global revenue per available room (RevPAR) growth of over 4% in the first quarter, with international markets leading the charge at an impressive 11.1% increase. This international strength, particularly notable in the Asia Pacific region (excluding China), suggests a broader recovery in global travel and leisure spending.

Within the U.S. & Canada, Marriott observed a normalization of demand, with Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) increasing by a more modest 1.5%. However, the group segment emerged as a star performer, with group RevPAR rising nearly 5% year-over-year. This strength in group bookings, driven by both rate and occupancy growth, is an encouraging sign for the recovery of business travel and large events, a key driver of profitability for hotels and convention centers. Marriott also highlighted the successful integration of the MGM Collection into its portfolio, adding 37,000 rooms and demonstrating the potential for strategic partnerships to accelerate growth in the hospitality sector.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP), specializing in group-oriented destination hotels, reported solid first-quarter results. The company generated $43.1 million in net income available to common stockholders, or $0.67 per diluted share, and achieved consolidated revenue of $528.3 million, primarily driven by strong hospitality revenue. Importantly, Ryman secured over 287,000 same-store Gross Definite Room Nights for future years at a record first-quarter average daily rate (ADR) of $265, signifying a 5.6% increase over the first quarter of 2023. This robust booking activity at higher ADRs indicates strong demand for Ryman's properties and reinforces the potential for a successful summer season.

Resorts Weather Early Season Challenges: Vail and Hilton Report Mixed Results

Vail Resorts (NYSE: MTN) experienced a challenging second quarter, primarily attributed to unfavorable weather conditions across its North American resorts. Despite a 9.7% decrease in season-to-date skier visits through March 3, 2024, the company reported a 2.6% increase in lift revenue, demonstrating the stabilizing effect of its season pass program. Ancillary businesses like ski school (up 5.5%) and dining (down 0.5%) showed resilience despite the visitation dip. Vail acknowledged lower-than-anticipated visitation due to challenging early season conditions and some shifts in visitation patterns.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE: HLT) reported a strong first quarter ending March 31, 2024, with a 2.0% increase in system-wide RevPAR compared to the same period in 2023. Increases in occupancy and ADR drove this growth. The company also highlighted strong development momentum, with a record pipeline of 472,300 rooms, indicating their confidence in the continued recovery of the hospitality sector.

Theme Parks Gear Up for Summer: Six Flags and Disney Report Strong Gains

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE: SIX) reported a promising start to its 2024 season, with double-digit growth in 2024 season pass sales through April compared to the previous year. Pre-booked group sales are also approaching pre-pandemic levels. The company is seeing positive guest reception to its park beautification and technology initiatives, contributing to early-season momentum. Simultaneously, Six Flags is progressing with its acquisition of Cedar Fair (NYSE: FUN), a merger expected to reshape the theme park landscape, creating a dominant force in the industry with a combined portfolio of 27 parks across North America. This consolidation signals a potential shift in market dynamics, with implications for pricing, competition, and the overall guest experience.

Disney (NYSE: DIS) released its second-quarter earnings on May 7, 2024, with its Parks, Experiences, and Products segment demonstrating robust growth. The segment's operating income grew 12% compared to the prior year quarter, fueled by higher guest spending at domestic parks and a significant increase in operating income at international parks. Disney highlighted attendance growth at its domestic parks and strong performance at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, indicating a strong start to the year. Furthermore, Disney recently received approval for a significant expansion of its California Adventure Park, a $1.1 billion project expected to add new attractions, dining, and retail experiences, potentially boosting future attendance and revenue. The expansion is expected to be completed in phases over the next several years, further solidifying Disney's commitment to investing in its theme park portfolio.

Hospitality Industry's High-Stakes Summer

The summer of 2024 presents a critical period for the hospitality industry, set between surging travel demand and looming economic concerns. Upcoming earnings calls will provide a crucial look into how companies navigate these opposing forces and shape their strategies for the rest of the year. Many analysts anticipate that the world's current economic challenges and geopolitical uncertainties will create a widespread fear of missing out (FOMO) among consumers. The FOMO might induce consumers to travel now in anticipation of potential economic and geopolitical obstacles hindering future travel plans.

June:

June 6th: Vail Resorts Earnings - After a challenging second quarter marred by unfavorable weather conditions. Vail Resort’s analyst community will be looking at Vail's ability to rebound. The company has forecasted full-year Resort Reported EBITDA between $849 million and $885 million, indicating their expected improved performance during the remainder of the fiscal year. Key focus areas will include the performance of ancillary businesses and booking trends for the crucial spring and summer seasons.

After a challenging second quarter marred by unfavorable weather conditions. community will be looking at Vail's ability to rebound. The company has forecasted full-year Resort Reported EBITDA between $849 million and $885 million, indicating their expected improved performance during the remainder of the fiscal year. Key focus areas will include the performance of ancillary businesses and booking trends for the crucial spring and summer seasons. June 24th: Carnival Cruise Lines Earnings - Riding high on record-breaking first-quarter results, Carnival faces the challenge of sustaining its momentum. Carnival’s analyst community will want to look at booking volumes and pricing trends to assess whether the company can maintain its all-time-high booking levels despite economic uncertainties. The impact of the Red Sea rerouting and its potential $10 million hit to profitability will also be a central concern.

July:

July 24th: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Earnings —Hilton's second-quarterearnings callwill illuminate its performance across its diverse portfolio , including resorts. Hilton’s analyst community will evaluate RevPAR, occupancy rates, and ADRs, particularly for resort properties, as indicators of summer travel demand. Management's commentary on booking trends and pricing strategies will be crucial in assessing Hilton's ability to maintain profitability despite rising costs and potential economic headwinds.

—Hilton's second-quarterearnings callwill illuminate its performance across its , including resorts. community will evaluate RevPAR, occupancy rates, and ADRs, particularly for resort properties, as indicators of summer travel demand. Management's commentary on booking trends and pricing strategies will be crucial in assessing Hilton's ability to maintain profitability despite rising costs and potential economic headwinds. July 25th: Royal Caribbean Cruises Earnings - The cruise giant will be pressured to demonstrate continued strength after a positive first quarter. Projected Net Yield increases of 9.0% to 10.0% for the year suggest continued pricing power, but Royal Caribbean’s analyst community will seek confirmation that booking volume remains strong. Cost management strategies will also be closely examined, as the company anticipates a 5.5% increase in Net Cruise Costs, excluding fuel, partially driven by investments in guest experiences.

- The cruise giant will be pressured to demonstrate continued strength after a positive first quarter. Projected Net Yield increases of 9.0% to 10.0% for the year suggest continued pricing power, but community will seek confirmation that booking volume remains strong. Cost management strategies will also be closely examined, as the company anticipates a 5.5% increase in Net Cruise Costs, excluding fuel, partially driven by investments in guest experiences. July 31st: Ryman Hospitality Properties Earnings - With a focus on group-oriented hotels, Ryman is banking on a continued rebound in large events and conventions. The company has projected same-store Hospitality RevPAR growth between 3.50% and 5.50% for the year. However, concerns linger about softness in transient demand, and investors will be seeking insights into Ryman's strategies for attracting leisure travelers in a potentially slowing economy.

August:

August 6th: Marriott International Earnings - As a global hospitality leader, Marriott's performance will be a bellwether for the industry's summer outlook. Projected full-year comparable systemwide RevPAR growth of 3% to 5% suggests continued momentum, with international markets expected to drive performance. Marriott International’s analyst community will focus on the recovery of group and business travel, the success of the MGM (NYSE: MGM) Collection integration, and Marriott's ability to maintain its global expansion strategy.

- As a global hospitality leader, Marriott's performance will be a bellwether for the industry's summer outlook. Projected full-year comparable systemwide RevPAR growth of 3% to 5% suggests continued momentum, with international markets expected to drive performance. community will focus on the recovery of group and business travel, the success of the Collection integration, and Marriott's ability to maintain its global expansion strategy. August 8th: Six Flags Entertainment Earnings - Throughout the ongoing transformation, Six Flags aims to showcase that the early season's positive momentum translates into a solid summer performance. Six Flags will be focusing on enhancing the guest experience and driving profitability. The Six Flag’s analyst community will be looking at attendance, guest spending per capita, and Adjusted EBITDA to assess the effectiveness of the company's strategic initiatives.

- Throughout the ongoing transformation, Six Flags aims to showcase that the early season's positive momentum translates into a solid summer performance. Six Flags will be focusing on enhancing the guest experience and driving profitability. The community will be looking at attendance, guest spending per capita, and Adjusted EBITDA to assess the effectiveness of the company's strategic initiatives. August 14th: Disney Earnings -- Disney's third-quarterearnings callwill include data for its Parks, Experiences, and Products segment. Disney’s financial release will provide insights into consumer demand for theme park experiences. Investors will evaluate attendance levels, guest spending patterns, and the impact of rising costs on pricing strategies. The success of new attractions and the expansion of Disney's California Adventure Park will also be key focus areas.

These upcoming earnings calls will provide a crucial window into the hospitality industry's performance during the critical summer season. Analysts will meticulously review financial data, management commentary, and operational trends to assess whether the "Summer Comeback Story" is indeed materializing or if economic headwinds are starting to dampen the industry's optimistic outlook.

