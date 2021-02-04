Astrea Acquisition, a blank check company targeting the hospitality and financial services sectors, raised $150 million by offering 15 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



The company is led by CEO and Director Felipe Gonzalez, who is currently a Portfolio Manager at London-based investment office Strongrock Capital; CFO and Director Jose Cordova, who is currently a Senior Portfolio Manager at Mexican investment firm Axis Capital Management and previously served as CFO of Opes Acquisition until its acquisition of BurgerFi International (BFI); and Chairman Mohsen Moazami, who is the founder and Managing Partner of venture firm Seif Capital.



Astrea Acquisition plans to target industries or sectors in which its management team has a relationship network and proven investment track record, initially focusing on the food, beverage, and hospitality sector and the financial services and technology sector.



Astrea Acquisition plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ASAXU. EarlyBirdCapital acted as a lead manager on the deal.

The article Hospitality and financials SPAC Astrea Acquisition prices $150 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

