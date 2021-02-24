Hospitalisation risk 64% higher with UK coronavirus variant -Danish study

Contributor
Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RITZAU SCANPIX

A Danish study has found that people infected with a more contagious coronavirus variant first identified in Britain have a higher risk of being hospitalised, the country's Serum Institute said on Wednesday.

Adds detail

COPENHAGEN, Feb 24 (Reuters) - A Danish study has found that people infected with a more contagious coronavirus variant first identified in Britain have a higher risk of being hospitalised, the country's Serum Institute said on Wednesday.

Out of 2,155 people infected with the variant codenamed B117 in the institute's study, 128 were hospitalised, a rate 64% higher than people infected with other variants, it said.

The result is consistent with a similar study in Britain earlier this month, the institute said in a statement.

The B117 variant last week became dominant in Denmark, accounting for nearly two-thirds of all new infections, up from less than 5% at the beginning of the year.

Denmark is a front-runner in genome sequencing being used to analyse the genetic material of the coronavirus to determine variants.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen Editing by Mark Heinrich)

((copenhagen.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +45 3274 2001; Reuters Messaging: jacob.pedersen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More