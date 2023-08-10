Hospital sues data analytics company MultiPlan in US court antitrust case

By Mike Scarcella

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Nonprofit hospital system AdventHealth has sued data analytics company MultiPlan MPLN.N in U.S. court, accusing it of leading a price-fixing conspiracy that underpaid healthcare providers billions of dollars for out-of-network reimbursements from major insurers.

Florida-based AdventHealth, which operates 50 hospitals across the U.S. and says it is the country's largest Protestant hospital system, filed its antitrust lawsuit in Manhattan federal court on Wednesday against MultiPlan, the lone defendant.

New York-based MultiPlan markets itself as a cost-management technology provider for commercial health insurers that saves members billions of dollars.

A spokesperson for MultiPlan had no immediate comment on the lawsuit.

AdventHealth's lawsuit claimed that "virtually every commercial healthcare payor" has agreed to use MultiPlan pricing tools that "suppress out-of-network reimbursements paid to healthcare providers."

MultiPlan, according to the lawsuit, acquires and uses real-time, confidential pricing information from member healthcare insurers to fix reimbursement prices.

Healthcare providers such as AdventHealth have no other practical ability but to accept the "take-it-or-leave-it" reimbursement amount that MultiPlan imposes, the lawsuit alleged.

AdventHealth's complaint said annual alleged underpayments to care providers was $19 billion per year.

Representatives from AdventHealth did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"The money that MultiPlan and competing payors withhold from healthcare providers does not go to patients; it goes to insurance companies, their investors, and their executives,” AdventHealth's lawsuit asserted.

Publicly traded MultiPlan reported revenue of $1.07 billion last year, and $1.11 billion in 2021.

In its latest financial report, MultiPlan said it processed about $43 billion in claim charges in the second quarter that identified "potential medical cost savings of approximately $5.7 billion."

The lawsuit alleged insurers including CVS Health subsidiary Aetna, Cigna, UnitedHealth and Humana have conspired with MultiPlan to cut out-of-network reimbursements.

Corporate representatives for Aetna, Cigna, UnitedHealth and Humana did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment on Thursday.

AdventHealth's lawsuit seeks unspecified monetary damages for what it alleged were "significant economic losses from underpayments."

The case is Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corporation v. MultiPlan Inc, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 1:23-cv-07031.

For plaintiff: Christopher Duffy of Vinson & Elkins

For defendant: No appearance yet

(Reporting by Mike Scarcella; editing by Leigh Jones)

