Hospital operator NMC Healthcare exits administration in UAE

DUBAI, March 25 (Reuters) - NMC Healthcare, the largest private healthcare provider in the UAE, and its operating companies will exit administration in Abu Dhabi on Friday to form a new company, its administrators said.

NMC, which used to be listed in London, ran into trouble in 2020 after the disclosure of more than $4 billion in hidden debt left many United Arab Emirates and overseas lenders with heavy losses.

"Swift process sees 34 NMC companies exit administration to form a new NMC Group," a statement from joint administrators Alvarez & Marsal said.

The new group will be controlled by lenders led by Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; editing by Kirsten Donovan)

