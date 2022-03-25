Hospital operator NMC Healthcare exits administration in UAE
DUBAI, March 25 (Reuters) - NMC Healthcare, the largest private healthcare provider in the UAE, and its operating companies will exit administration in Abu Dhabi on Friday to form a new company, its administrators said.
NMC, which used to be listed in London, ran into trouble in 2020 after the disclosure of more than $4 billion in hidden debt left many United Arab Emirates and overseas lenders with heavy losses.
"Swift process sees 34 NMC companies exit administration to form a new NMC Group," a statement from joint administrators Alvarez & Marsal said.
The new group will be controlled by lenders led by Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD.
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; editing by Kirsten Donovan)
((Saeed.Azhar@thomsonreuters.com; +971 44536787; Reuters Messaging: saeed.azhar.reuters.com@reuters.net))
