Hospital operator Mediclinic's half year profit drops 86%

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Hospital chain operator Mediclinic International Plc MDCM.L reported an 86% drop in profits for the half year ended Sept. 30, the company said on Thursday.

The owner of a chain of private hospitals across southern Africa, the Middle East and Switzerland, saw its earnings for the half year drop to 15 million pounds ($19.8 million) from 109 million pounds in the corresponding period last year.

"The Group remains cautious on second-half performance in the midst of uncertainty as to the full impact of the continuing pandemic and its economic aftermath," the UK-listed company said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7579 pounds)

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((promit.mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; +27 64833 4448;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.