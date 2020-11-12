Hospital operator Mediclinic's half year profit drops 86%

World Markets

Hospital chain operator Mediclinic International Plc reported an 86% drop in profits for the half year ended Sept. 30, the company said on Thursday.

The owner of a chain of private hospitals across southern Africa, the Middle East and Switzerland, saw its earnings for the half year drop to 15 million pounds ($19.8 million) from 109 million pounds in the corresponding period last year.

"The Group remains cautious on second-half performance in the midst of uncertainty as to the full impact of the continuing pandemic and its economic aftermath," the UK-listed company said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7579 pounds)

